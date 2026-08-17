IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketRavindra Jadeja Becomes First Indian Left-Arm Bowler To Reach This Test Milestone

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes First Indian Left-Arm Bowler To Reach This Test Milestone

Jadeja achieved the feat on Day 3 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium when he removed bowling all-rounder Keshara Nuwantha in the third session of the moving day.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 05:02 PM (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja achieved another significant milestone in his illustrious Test career during the ongoing first match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Monday.

Jadeja, who returned to the Test side after missing the one-off game against Afghanistan, has become the first Indian left-arm bowler to take 350 wickets in the longest international format.

Jadeja achieved the feat on Day 3 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium when he removed bowling all-rounder Keshara Nuwantha in the third session of the moving day.

The Indian iconic all-rounder got Nuwantha out with Shubman Gill taking the catch at covers after the Sri Lankan batsman tried whacking a ball towards covers but ended up hitting it to the thigh of an evading Yashasvi Jaiswal at silly point. The ball ricocheted towards Gill, who completed the catch.

In the process, Jadeja became the first Indian left-arm bowler to take 350 wickets in the Test format, with former fast-bowler Zaheer Khan a distant second now with 311 wickets. The 37-year-old is also the fifth Indian overall to have taken 350 wickets, joining the likes of Anil Kumble (619), Ravichandran Ashwin (537), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417).

Jadeja is also the third left-arm spinner in the world to have achieved the milestone, joining the likes of Rangana Herath (433) and Daniel Vettori (362). In the process, he also achieved another significant record.

Jadeja is now only the fourth player in the history of Test cricket to have a double of 4000-plus Test runs and 350-plus Test wickets. Only Kapil Dev (5248, 434), Ian Botham (5200, 383) and Daniel Vettori (4531, 362) have achieved the milestone before him.

India managed to put Sri Lanka's resistance to a halt in the third session after the hosts put up a brilliant fight in the latter half of the first and the entirety of the second session. Returning to the Test side after three years, Niroshan Dickwella scored a strong 80, while youngster Sonal Dinusha made 89 as they forged a partnership of 146 for the sixth wicket.

The hosts were reeling at 90/5 before the two stepped up and put up a fight. They took the team to 236/5 before Prasidh Krishna got the veteran Dickwella. Soon after, Jadeja came and removed Nuwantha for his milestone wicket. India had made 462 in the first innings with Devdutt Padikkal leading the way with his 167, while KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) also made strong contributions on Day 2.

Published at : 17 Aug 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
India VS Sri Lanka Ravindra Jadeja IND Vs SL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ravindra Jadeja Becomes First Indian Left-Arm Bowler To Reach This Test Milestone
Ravindra Jadeja Becomes First Indian Left-Arm Bowler To Reach This Test Milestone
Cricket
Former Pakistani International Cricketer Basit Ali Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalised
Former Pakistani International Cricketer Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalised
Cricket
India's 7 Tallest Cricketers: See Who Made The List
India's 7 Tallest Cricketers: See Who Made The List
Cricket
CSK Told To ‘Fix MS Dhoni’s Role’ Before Naming Next Head Coach
CSK Told To ‘Fix MS Dhoni’s Role’ Before Naming Next Head Coach
Advertisement

Videos

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Chargesheet Says Death Was Suicide
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Panic After Current Rumour, Devotees Injured During Nag Panchami Rush
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Crowd Panic Leaves 13 Injured Amid Current Rumour, Crowd Management Questions Rise9
Breaking: Sawan Monday Turns Tragic as Lakhisarai Stampede, Birbhum Fire and Ujjain Chaos Raise Alarm
Breaking News: NTA Faces Fresh Heat as NSUI Protests UGC NET Re-Exam, Demands Accountability
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget