WPL 2026: 5 Uncapped Players Set To Trigger Massive Bidding Wars

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In just three seasons, Women’s Premier League (WPL) has become a major launchpad for Indian women’s cricket, producing young talents who have gone on to represent the national team.

Players like Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Arshi Patil, Sayekha Ishak, and Titas Sadhu all emerged through the WPL.

With 142 uncapped Indian players entering the 2026 mega auction, fans are more eager than ever to see which fresh faces will make headlines.

Vaishnavi Sharma - The Top Contender

Madhya Pradesh’s left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma could be one of the most sought-after uncapped players. After grabbing attention with a hat-trick and leading wicket tally in the U-19 World Cup, she dominated the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy with 21 wickets in 11 matches. Her sharp turn and flight variations make her a likely high-value pick.

Diya Yadav - A New-age Power Hitter

Haryana batter Diya Yadav has impressed with her explosive batting. She scored 298 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 128 in 2025, including three half-centuries. Her 151 runs at a strike rate of 149 in the Inter-Zonal T20 further displayed her firepower. Diya’s unbeaten 213 in 2023 also remains a career highlight.

Mamta Madiwala - Reliable Finisher & Keeper

Hyderabad’s Mamta Madiwala is a wicketkeeper who can finish matches under pressure. She made an immediate impact for India A with an unbeaten 56 against New Zealand, making her a strong option for teams seeking lower-order stability.

Tanisha Singh - Delhi’s All-round Asset

Delhi all-rounder Tanisha Singh, named the 2025 DPL “Most Valuable Player,” offers both solid batting and effective off-spin. Her leadership as captain of Delhi’s U-23 championship-winning team adds extra value.

G. Trisha - Proven Big-match Player

Hyderabad’s G. Trisha, a two-time U-19 World Cup winner, is another major contender. Her 309 runs and 9 wickets in the tournament - including an unbeaten 44 and 3 wickets in the final - ensure she will draw strong interest at the auction.

Also on ABP Live | Gautam Gambhir To Be Sacked? BCCI's Decision After India's Series Defeat

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
