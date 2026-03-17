Rain Likely In Delhi For Three Days; Weather Department Issues Yellow Alert

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Air quality in Delhi has improved significantly following light rain and favourable weather conditions, prompting authorities to lift Stage 1 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the first time this year.

The city’s air quality has shown steady improvement since rainfall on Sunday (March 15). On Monday (March 16), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 119, placing it in the “moderate” category, after touching 97 earlier in the morning.

Pollution levels have been declining over the past week, moving from poorer categories to relatively better air quality.

Weather Conditions Drive Relief

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the AQI was recorded at 119 at 4 pm on March 16.

Officials attributed the improvement to favourable weather conditions, including light rain and strong winds. Forecasts reviewed from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicated that the situation remains satisfactory.

GRAP Stage 1 Restrictions Withdrawn

In view of the improved air quality, authorities have lifted restrictions imposed under GRAP Stage 1 across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

However, officials cautioned that the relief may be temporary, and directed state governments and agencies to strictly adhere to pollution-control measures to prevent any resurgence.

Rain, Winds To Continue

Light rain has also made the weather more pleasant in the capital. The Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall between March 18 and 20.

A yellow alert has been issued for March 20, with rain and strong winds expected, which could lower temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Pleasant Mornings, Warm Days

On Monday (March 16), cool breezes kept conditions comfortable in the morning and evening, while daytime temperatures remained warm.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 17.4 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are expected to persist on March 17.