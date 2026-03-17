Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRain Likely In Delhi For Three Days; Weather Department Issues Yellow Alert

Rain Likely In Delhi For Three Days; Weather Department Issues Yellow Alert

Pollution levels have been declining over the past week, moving from poorer categories to relatively better air quality.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Air quality in Delhi has improved significantly following light rain and favourable weather conditions, prompting authorities to lift Stage 1 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the first time this year.

The city’s air quality has shown steady improvement since rainfall on Sunday (March 15). On Monday (March 16), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 119, placing it in the “moderate” category, after touching 97 earlier in the morning.

Pollution levels have been declining over the past week, moving from poorer categories to relatively better air quality.

Weather Conditions Drive Relief

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the AQI was recorded at 119 at 4 pm on March 16.

Officials attributed the improvement to favourable weather conditions, including light rain and strong winds. Forecasts reviewed from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicated that the situation remains satisfactory.

GRAP Stage 1 Restrictions Withdrawn

In view of the improved air quality, authorities have lifted restrictions imposed under GRAP Stage 1 across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

However, officials cautioned that the relief may be temporary, and directed state governments and agencies to strictly adhere to pollution-control measures to prevent any resurgence.

Rain, Winds To Continue

Light rain has also made the weather more pleasant in the capital. The Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall between March 18 and 20.

A yellow alert has been issued for March 20, with rain and strong winds expected, which could lower temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Pleasant Mornings, Warm Days

On Monday (March 16), cool breezes kept conditions comfortable in the morning and evening, while daytime temperatures remained warm.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 17.4 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are expected to persist on March 17.

Related Video

Breaking News: Pakistan Bombs Kabul Residential Areas, India Condemns Attack on Civilians and Hospitals

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for Delhi?

Light rainfall is expected between March 18 and 20, with a yellow alert for March 20, bringing rain and strong winds.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Mar 2026 10:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
AQI DELHI GRAP Stage 1 Lifted In Delhi Sudden Drop In Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rain Likely In Delhi For Three Days; Weather Department Issues Yellow Alert
Rain Likely In Delhi For Three Days; Weather Department Issues Yellow Alert
India
TMC Fields 291 Candidates, Mamata Skips Nandigram; 3 Seats Left For Ally
TMC Fields 291 Candidates, Mamata Skips Nandigram; 3 Seats Left For Ally
India
‘Baseless’ Claim: India Dismisses Report Of Iran Seeking Tanker Swap For Hormuz Passage
‘Baseless’: India Rejects Reports Of Iran Asking For Exchange Of 3 Seized Tankers For Safe Passage
India
War Of Words In Lok Sabha: NC MP Ruhullah Mehdi Asked To 'Go To Iran' After Paying Tribute To Ali Khamenei
War Of Words In Lok Sabha: NC MP Ruhullah Mehdi Asked To 'Go To Iran' After Paying Tribute To Ali Khamenei
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Pakistan Bombs Kabul Residential Areas, India Condemns Attack on Civilians and Hospitals
Breaking: Iran Strikes U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Gulf Tensions Escalate Amid Missile & Drone Attacks
BREAKING NOW: India Receives 47,000 MT LPG from Strait of Hormuz, Relief for Nationwide Gas Shortage
BREAKING NOW: LPG Tanker Nanda Devi Reaches India via Hormuz, Boosting Supply Amid Crisis Nationwide
GROUND REPORT: LPG Crisis Forces Sweet Makers to Wood Fires, Shortages Hit Homes and Shops
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget