Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Announces New Phase Of Missile & Drone Attacks Against US, Israel

Iran Announces New Phase Of Missile & Drone Attacks Against US, Israel

Tasnim news agency reported that Sardar Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, said Iran had begun a new round of what he described as effective and heavy strikes against Israel.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the start of a “new phase” of attacks targeting United States and Israeli positions across the region. Aerospace Force commander Sardar Mousavi said the latest operations involve heavy missile and drone strikes and warned that the confrontation was entering a more intense stage. The statement comes as the conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States continues to escalate, with repeated exchanges of fire reported and fears growing that the fighting could expand into a wider regional war.

IRGC Announces New Phase Of Strikes

Tasnim news agency reported that Sardar Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, said Iran had begun a new round of what he described as effective and heavy strikes against what he called the “American-Zionist enemy”.

He said the attacks were being carried out across multiple locations in the region and warned that the pressure on US and Israeli forces would continue to increase. According to the report, Mousavi declared that the latest operations were intended to break the strength of Iran’s adversaries and demonstrate Tehran’s ability to respond forcefully.

Missiles & Drones Used In Fresh Attacks

Earlier, the IRGC said it had launched an intense wave of strikes since dawn, targeting American and Israeli positions using missiles as well as drones. The statement suggested the attacks were part of a coordinated operation carried out across several areas where US and Israeli forces are believed to be present.

The escalation follows days of rising military activity in the region, with both sides reporting strikes and counter-strikes. Analysts say the latest announcement indicates that Iran may be preparing for a prolonged confrontation, raising concerns internationally about the risk of the conflict spreading beyond its current fronts.

Related Video

Breaking News: Pakistan Bombs Kabul Residential Areas, India Condemns Attack on Civilians and Hospitals

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Mar 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
IRGC Iran Israel War Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Announces New Phase Of Missile & Drone Attacks Against US, Israel
Iran Announces New Phase Of Missile & Drone Attacks Against US, Israel
World
'Cannot Support The War In Iran': Joe Kent Resigns As US Counterterrorism Chief
'Cannot Support The War In Iran': Joe Kent Resigns As US Counterterrorism Chief
World
Israel Shares Photo Of Netanyahu ‘Ordering Elimination’ Of Iranian Officials
Israel Shares Photo Of Netanyahu ‘Ordering Elimination’ Of Iranian Officials
World
Larijani Posts On X Minutes After Israel Claims He Was Killed In Tehran Strike
Larijani Posts On X Minutes After Israel Claims He Was Killed In Tehran Strike
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Pakistan Bombs Kabul Residential Areas, India Condemns Attack on Civilians and Hospitals
Breaking: Iran Strikes U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Gulf Tensions Escalate Amid Missile & Drone Attacks
BREAKING NOW: India Receives 47,000 MT LPG from Strait of Hormuz, Relief for Nationwide Gas Shortage
BREAKING NOW: LPG Tanker Nanda Devi Reaches India via Hormuz, Boosting Supply Amid Crisis Nationwide
GROUND REPORT: LPG Crisis Forces Sweet Makers to Wood Fires, Shortages Hit Homes and Shops
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget