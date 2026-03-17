Iran Announces New Phase Of Missile & Drone Attacks Against US, Israel

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the start of a “new phase” of attacks targeting United States and Israeli positions across the region. Aerospace Force commander Sardar Mousavi said the latest operations involve heavy missile and drone strikes and warned that the confrontation was entering a more intense stage. The statement comes as the conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States continues to escalate, with repeated exchanges of fire reported and fears growing that the fighting could expand into a wider regional war.

IRGC Announces New Phase Of Strikes

Tasnim news agency reported that Sardar Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, said Iran had begun a new round of what he described as effective and heavy strikes against what he called the “American-Zionist enemy”.

He said the attacks were being carried out across multiple locations in the region and warned that the pressure on US and Israeli forces would continue to increase. According to the report, Mousavi declared that the latest operations were intended to break the strength of Iran’s adversaries and demonstrate Tehran’s ability to respond forcefully.

Missiles & Drones Used In Fresh Attacks

Earlier, the IRGC said it had launched an intense wave of strikes since dawn, targeting American and Israeli positions using missiles as well as drones. The statement suggested the attacks were part of a coordinated operation carried out across several areas where US and Israeli forces are believed to be present.

The escalation follows days of rising military activity in the region, with both sides reporting strikes and counter-strikes. Analysts say the latest announcement indicates that Iran may be preparing for a prolonged confrontation, raising concerns internationally about the risk of the conflict spreading beyond its current fronts.