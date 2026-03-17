IPL 2026 Purple Cap Contenders: 5 Bowlers Who Could Dominate This Season

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap Predictions: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is renowned for explosive batting, but bowlers often dictate the outcome of matches with their skill and composure under pressure. From Power Play breakthroughs to death-over precision, they play a pivotal role in shifting momentum. In this high-intensity tournament, consistency with the ball is richly rewarded through the Purple Cap, given to the season’s leading wicket-taker. It symbolises dominance, control, and match-winning impact across the campaign. As IPL 2026 approaches, several in-form bowlers are already emerging as strong contenders to claim this prestigious honour and top the wicket charts.

Top 5 Pontential Contenders For IPL 2026 Purple Cap

1) Josh Hazlewood

Australia's Josh Hazlewood was RCB's top wicket-taker last season, contributing greatly in a title-winning run. Now in the franchise's first-ever title defense, the Aussie quick has all the potential to go all the way in the race for the Purple Cap.

Hazlewood did not participate in the recently played T20 World Cup, but if he is fit for the season and gets in rythm, batsmen could find him a tough challenge.

2) Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy, who will play for KKR, one of the top spin-bowlers in the world, was the second-highest wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup, which just finished. Needless to say, he emerges as one of the top potential contenders for the Purple Cap.

Although Varun seemed to have lost his way in the final stages of the tournament, getting hit for lots of runs, the spinner still had the ability to provide breakthroughs at crucial moments.

3) Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi, the South African pacer for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026, could be a strong Purple Cap contender.

His recent form stands out. At the ICC T20 World Cup in India, Ngidi picked up 12 wickets in seven matches, underlining his ability to deliver in key moments. If he gets consistent opportunities this season, he could carry that momentum and produce impactful spells for Delhi.

4) Blessing Muzarabani

Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean pacer, has joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026.

With injury concerns surrounding Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana, Muzarabani could be in line for valuable game time. His recent form strengthens his case, as he finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with 13 wickets in six matches. If he carries that momentum into the IPL, he could emerge as a serious Purple Cap contender.

5) Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) will once again rely on Jasprit Bumrah, who remains a major threat with his pace, variations, and lethal yorkers.

Fresh off finishing as the leading wicket-taker at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Bumrah carries strong momentum into IPL 2026. Given his consistency and match-winning ability, he could stand out as a leading contender for the IPL 2026 Purple Cap.