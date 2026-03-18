Iran Rejects Ceasefire As Top Security Chief Killed In Israeli Strike, Tensions Escalate

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Iran has rejected fresh attempts to de-escalate its conflict with the United States, even as the killing of a top security official in an Israeli strike marks a significant escalation in the ongoing war.

A senior Iranian official said the country’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, declined proposals for reducing tensions or pursuing a ceasefire. The offers had been conveyed through intermediary nations to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, according to a Reuters report.

The decision came shortly after Iran confirmed the death of Ali Larijani, one of the most powerful figures in the country’s leadership, in an Israeli attack. His killing marks the highest-profile assassination since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Tehran Signals Hardline Stance After Strike

Speaking at his first foreign policy meeting since assuming office, Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly made it clear that Iran would not consider peace at this stage.

According to the official, Khamenei said it was not “the right time” for de-escalation until the United States and Israel are “brought to their knees, accept defeat, and pay compensation”.

It remains unclear whether Khamenei, who succeeded his father Ali Khamenei after his death last week, attended the meeting in person or remotely. Notably, he has yet to appear publicly in images or televised broadcasts since taking office.

Larijani’s Killing Sends Shockwaves

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that Larijani, who served as its secretary, was killed in an Israeli strike on Monday night. His son and deputy, Alireza Bayat, were also killed in the attack.

Larijani was widely regarded as a key power broker within Iran’s political system, known for maintaining pragmatic ties across factions and with foreign diplomats. He was also considered a close ally of the late supreme leader and his inner circle.

His death is likely to deepen tensions within an already volatile conflict that has now entered its fourth week.

War Expands as Oil Route Remains Blocked

The targeted killings come amid a widening regional conflict, with no clear signs of de-escalation. The war has already disrupted critical global supply chains, particularly in energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil passes, remains largely shut. Iran has threatened to target tankers linked to the US and Israel, pushing oil prices higher and raising fears of prolonged disruption.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has criticised allied nations for their muted response to calls for military support aimed at restoring safe passage for oil shipments.