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HomeNewsWorldTrump Calls Joe Kent ‘Weak On Security’, Says ‘Good Thing He’s Out’

Trump Calls Joe Kent ‘Weak On Security’, Says ‘Good Thing He’s Out’

Trump also said most NATO nations had informed US that they did not want to take part in the military op against Iran, despite agreeing that Tehran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 10:42 PM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump has criticised former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent after his resignation over the war in Iran, calling him weak on security and saying it was “a good thing he’s out”. Kent had stepped down saying he could not support the conflict and that Iran posed no immediate threat to the United States. Trump defended the military operation, said Tehran was a serious danger, and added that the United States did not need support from NATO allies after what he described as major success in the war.

Trump Attacks Joe Kent

Trump responded to the resignation of National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent, who stepped down saying he could not support the war in Iran.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he had always considered Kent weak on national security and said the resignation confirmed his concerns.

“I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was weak on security. When I read his statement, I realised it’s a good thing that he’s out because he said Iran was not a threat. Iran was a tremendous threat,” Trump said.

Kent had earlier written that Iran posed no imminent danger to the United States, a claim the president rejected as the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate.

Trump Says NATO Refused To Join Iran Op

Trump said most NATO countries had informed Washington that they did not want to take part in the military campaign against Iran, despite agreeing that Tehran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

 

He criticised the alliance, saying the United States spends vast amounts defending its allies while receiving little support in return. Trump described NATO as a “one-way street” and said the US had carried out the operation largely on its own.

The president claimed the American military had inflicted severe damage on Iran’s capabilities, saying its navy, air force, air defence systems and leadership structure had been effectively destroyed.

Trump added that because of what he called the success of the operation, the United States did not need assistance from NATO, Japan, Australia or South Korea, and said Washington was capable of acting alone if required.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 10:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War Joe Kent Resignation
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