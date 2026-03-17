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HomeSportsCricketPSL 2026: Australian Government Names City, Issues Travel Warning For Pakistan

PSL 2026: Australian Government Names City, Issues Travel Warning For Pakistan

PSL 2026 faces uncertainty as security concerns, travel warnings, and player withdrawals raise concern and doubts over overseas players' participation.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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PSL 2026 Travel Advisory: Geopolitical tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, including airstrikes, along with wider instability linked to the Iran-Israel-US conflict, have created fresh challenges for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). With travel disruptions already affecting movement across the region, concerns are mounting over whether the league will be able to feature its full roster of overseas stars. The PSL is scheduled to begin on March 26, just two days ahead of IPL 2026, raising the stakes even further.

Australian Players Cleared But With Restrictions

Several top Australian cricketers, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell, are expected to participate in the upcoming season. Coaches like Tim Paine and Jason Gillespie are also involved.

According to a report by CODE Sports, the Australian government has permitted players to travel to Pakistan but has issued specific advisories. Notably, the city of Peshawar has been classified as a "do not travel" zone due to its proximity to the conflict-affected border with Afghanistan.

This advisory has cast doubt over a scheduled match between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on March 28.

Both teams feature Australian players, including Aaron Hardie for Zalmi and Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rawalpindi. Their participation could be impacted if the venue situation remains unresolved.

Safety Assurances & Player Withdrawals

Reports further suggest that Australian players have been assured emergency evacuation through private charter flights if the situation worsens. Despite these assurances, uncertainty continues to loom over player availability.

Meanwhile, Afghan cricketers have already distanced themselves from the tournament. Players such as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Fazalhaq Farooqi had initially registered for the PSL auction but later withdrew their names. This decision reportedly came after backlash linked to the direct signing of Rahmanullah Gurbaz by Peshawar Zalmi.

With geopolitical tensions, travel advisories, and player withdrawals all converging, PSL 2026 now faces a challenging road ahead.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What geopolitical issues are affecting the Pakistan Super League (PSL)?

Geopolitical tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, including airstrikes, and wider instability linked to the Iran-Israel-US conflict are causing challenges for the PSL.

Are Australian players allowed to travel to Pakistan for the PSL?

Yes, the Australian government has permitted players to travel, but with specific advisories, including classifying Peshawar as a 'do not travel' zone.

Have any players withdrawn from the PSL due to these issues?

Yes, Afghan cricketers like Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Fazalhaq Farooqi have withdrawn their names from the auction.

What safety measures are in place for Australian players?

Australian players have been assured of emergency evacuation via private charter flights if the situation deteriorates.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Cricket Pakistan Cricket PSL Pakistan
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