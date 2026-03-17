PSL 2026: Australian Government Names City, Issues Travel Warning For Pakistan

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PSL 2026 Travel Advisory: Geopolitical tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, including airstrikes, along with wider instability linked to the Iran-Israel-US conflict, have created fresh challenges for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). With travel disruptions already affecting movement across the region, concerns are mounting over whether the league will be able to feature its full roster of overseas stars. The PSL is scheduled to begin on March 26, just two days ahead of IPL 2026, raising the stakes even further.

Australian Players Cleared But With Restrictions

Several top Australian cricketers, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell, are expected to participate in the upcoming season. Coaches like Tim Paine and Jason Gillespie are also involved.

According to a report by CODE Sports, the Australian government has permitted players to travel to Pakistan but has issued specific advisories. Notably, the city of Peshawar has been classified as a "do not travel" zone due to its proximity to the conflict-affected border with Afghanistan.

This advisory has cast doubt over a scheduled match between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on March 28.

Both teams feature Australian players, including Aaron Hardie for Zalmi and Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rawalpindi. Their participation could be impacted if the venue situation remains unresolved.

Safety Assurances & Player Withdrawals

Reports further suggest that Australian players have been assured emergency evacuation through private charter flights if the situation worsens. Despite these assurances, uncertainty continues to loom over player availability.

Meanwhile, Afghan cricketers have already distanced themselves from the tournament. Players such as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Fazalhaq Farooqi had initially registered for the PSL auction but later withdrew their names. This decision reportedly came after backlash linked to the direct signing of Rahmanullah Gurbaz by Peshawar Zalmi.

With geopolitical tensions, travel advisories, and player withdrawals all converging, PSL 2026 now faces a challenging road ahead.