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HomeNewsWorldIsrael Shares Photo Of Netanyahu ‘Ordering Elimination’ Of Iranian Officials

Israel Shares Photo Of Netanyahu ‘Ordering Elimination’ Of Iranian Officials

The post described the moment as Netanyahu ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials, although no further details were given about the timing of the meeting.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 06:59 PM (IST)

Israel has shared a photograph of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials, in a post published on the official social media account of the Israeli Prime Minister. The image shows Netanyahu speaking on the phone while seated with security officials in what appears to be a briefing room. The photo was posted as tensions between Israel and Iran remain high and comes after days of online speculation, viral clips and unverified claims circulating widely about the Israeli leader.

The picture was shared on the verified account of the Israeli Prime Minister and shows Netanyahu seated alongside military and security officials, holding a telephone receiver while others around him take notes. 

The post described the moment as Netanyahu ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials, although no further details were given about the timing of the meeting or whether it was linked to a specific strike.

The image was released at a time of heightened confrontation between Israel and Iran, with both sides trading threats and reports of military action continuing to emerge.

Rumours And Viral Clips Online

The photograph follows several days of speculation on social media claiming that Netanyahu had been killed in Iranian strikes, despite no official confirmation of such reports. The rumours gained traction after a viral video circulated online in which viewers pointed to what appeared to be an unusual six-fingered hand, leading to suggestions that the clip may have been generated using artificial intelligence.

After the claims spread, Israeli authorities released multiple videos showing Netanyahu meeting officials, speaking publicly and appearing in informal settings. Analysts said the repeated visuals appeared aimed at countering misinformation circulating online.

 

The latest photograph is being seen as part of the same effort to show the Israeli leadership active and in control as tensions with Iran continue both on the ground and across social media.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 06:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Netanyahu Death Rumor
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