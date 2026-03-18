Rift In Trump Administration Over Iran War As Top Aide Quits, Accuses Israel Of ‘Manipulation’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A deepening divide within the Trump administration burst into the open on Tuesday, as a senior counterterrorism official resigned and openly blamed Israel for pushing the United States into the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Kent, who served as Director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, stepped down from his role, describing the war as unnecessary and driven by external influence. His exit marks one of the most high-profile internal challenges yet to the US-Israel military partnership as the conflict enters its third week.

Minutes after Kent made his resignation public, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in a video message, praising the alliance and signalling further military action. The near-simultaneous developments highlighted growing tensions behind the scenes as the war intensifies.

Trump Dismisses Criticism, Calls Ex-Aide ‘Weak’

US President Donald Trump was quick to downplay the fallout, calling Kent’s resignation “a good thing” and labelling the former official “very weak on security”.

Trump rejected Kent’s assertion that Iran posed no immediate threat to American lives, maintaining that the joint US-Israeli campaign is aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, however, has consistently denied pursuing atomic arms.

Kent Questions Basis of War

In a sharply worded resignation letter, Kent challenged the very foundation of the conflict, alleging that Israel exerted pressure on Washington to initiate military action.

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation,” he wrote, adding that the war stemmed from influence exerted by Israel and what he described as a powerful pro-Israel lobby in the United States.

Kent further accused “high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media” of orchestrating a misinformation campaign that created a false sense of urgency around Iran.

He argued that this narrative misled decision-makers into believing that swift military action would lead to a quick victory — a claim he flatly rejected.

Echoes of Iraq War Resurface

Drawing on his own military experience, Kent invoked the early 2000s Iraq War as a cautionary example. A veteran of that conflict, he warned that similar tactics were being used again to justify intervention.

“This is the same tactic… used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war,” he wrote, referring to the conflict that resulted in significant loss of American lives.

Kent’s criticism also carried a personal dimension. He noted that his first wife, Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon M Kent, was killed in a 2019 suicide bombing in Syria, a conflict he now characterises as one of several shaped by external pressures.