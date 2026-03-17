Hardik Pandya named Wasim Jaffer as his cricketing idol at the BCCI Naman Awards.
Hardik Pandya Revealing New Cricketing Idol Raises Eyebrows
Hardik Pandya’s recent comment about his cricket idol at the BCCI Naman Awards has sparked fan curiosity and debate across social media.
Hardik Pandya Cricket Idol: Hardik Pandya is one of India’s most popular cricket stars and he recently celebrated his second ICC T20 World Cup title, contributing to the country’s third title triumph. As a key all-rounder, his impact on the team’s success has been immense. However, he is currently making headlines for an unexpected reason. While attending the BCCI Naman Awards, Pandya was asked to name his cricketing idol, and he responded with Wasim Jaffer. While Jaffer’s stature as one of India’s finest domestic players makes the choice seem straightforward, the revelation has sparked intrigue among fans, with an interesting angle behind his answer now drawing attention.
Pandya Switches Idol From Pathan To Jaffer
While Hardik Pandya has named Wasim Jaffer as his idol, he originally had named Irfan Pathan as his cricketing idol in an exclusive interview with CricTracker, all the way back in 2015.
Naturally, fans picked up on this, leading to chatter on social media. Many suspected that this switch could be due to the alleged rift between Pandya and Pathan.
For those unaware, the apparent friction between Hardik Pandya and Irfan Pathan is believed to have originated from public criticism of Pandya’s performances by the latter.
The all-rounder was reportedly displeased with the remarks, which led to speculation of a strained relationship.
Pathan Says No Rivalry Between Him & Pandya
During an interview with Lallantop, Irfan Pathan denied having any sort of rift with Hardik Pandya.
"There’s no animosity between us. No cricketer from Baroda who has made it big can claim that Yusuf (Pathan) or I didn’t support them at any stage."
Pathan and Pandya were also seen exchanging pleasantries after India won the ICC T20 World Cup, which suggests that any tensions between the two, if at all, may have eased.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Hardik Pandya name as his cricketing idol?
Did Hardik Pandya always consider Wasim Jaffer his idol?
No, in 2015, Hardik Pandya had named Irfan Pathan as his cricketing idol in a previous interview.
Why did Hardik Pandya's idol choice spark fan speculation?
Fans speculated about a rift between Pandya and Irfan Pathan, who was his previous idol and had publicly criticized Pandya's performance.
What is Irfan Pathan's stance on his relationship with Hardik Pandya?
Irfan Pathan has denied any animosity, stating there is no rift and that he and his brother supported Baroda cricketers.