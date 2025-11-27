Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gautam Gambhir To Be Sacked? BCCI's Decision After India's Series Defeat





By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Coach Gautam Gambhir has come under intense scrutiny following India’s humiliating 2-0 defeat to South Africa in the recent two-match Test series.

After the heavy loss in Kolkata, the Indian team suffered a crushing 408-run defeat in Guwahati, prompting questions about Gambhir’s coaching methods and sparking speculation that he might be removed from his role. However, a source from BCCI has clarified the situation.

Will Gambhir Be Removed?

Despite the defeats and rising criticism, BCCI has confirmed that Gautam Gambhir will continue as India’s Test coach.

His contract is valid until the 2027 World Cup, and the board aims to maintain stability and trust within the team. A BCCI official told NDTV, “We are not looking to replace Gautam Gambhir right now. He is in the process of rebuilding the team. His contract runs until the 2027 World Cup.”

A meeting is expected soon between Gambhir and BCCI to discuss the team’s performance and potential strategies for improvement.

Speculation About Gambhir’s Future

Following India’s second home Test series loss in under a year, discussions arose about Gambhir’s future.

Reports had even hinted at VVS Laxman possibly taking over as red-ball coach. Nevertheless, BCCI has reiterated its support for Gambhir, emphasizing that he will have the backing needed to rebuild the side. A team management and selectors' meeting is also planned after the white-ball series against South Africa.

India’s Test Struggles Under Gambhir

India’s batting struggled in both Tests against South Africa, with strategic decisions drawing criticism from former cricketers. The 408-run loss in Guwahati marked India’s largest Test defeat by runs.

Since Gambhir took charge, India has played 19 Tests, winning 7, losing 10, and drawing 2 - a win percentage of just 36.84%. While the results have raised concerns, BCCI is focused on giving Gambhir time and resources to improve the team’s performance.

Also on ABP Live | Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs South Africa BCCI IND Vs SA SA Vs IND
Read more
