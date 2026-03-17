PM Modi, UAE President Discuss West Asia Tensions, Stress Safe Passage Through Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed the evolving situation in the region amid rising tensions.

“Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure,” Modi said.

Stress On Hormuz Navigation

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of ensuring uninterrupted maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region,” he added.

Eid Greetings Exchanged

Modi extended advance Eid greetings to the UAE President during the conversation.

Hormuz Tensions Raise Global Energy Concerns

Iran’s attacks on Gulf nations and its grip over the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that carries around a fifth of the world’s oil supply, have heightened fears of a global energy crisis.

The crucial sea route connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, facilitating the movement of approximately 25 per cent of the world’s oil. For India, the dependence is even higher, with around 80 per cent of its energy imports passing through this corridor.