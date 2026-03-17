They discussed the escalating situation in West Asia and exchanged advance Eid greetings. Prime Minister Modi also reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on the UAE.
PM Modi, UAE President Discuss West Asia Tensions, Stress Safe Passage Through Hormuz
During the call, the two leaders reviewed the evolving situation in the region amid rising tensions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia.
During the call, the two leaders reviewed the evolving situation in the region amid rising tensions.
“Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure,” Modi said.
Stress On Hormuz Navigation
The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of ensuring uninterrupted maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz.
“We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region,” he added.
Eid Greetings Exchanged
Modi extended advance Eid greetings to the UAE President during the conversation.
Hormuz Tensions Raise Global Energy Concerns
Iran’s attacks on Gulf nations and its grip over the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that carries around a fifth of the world’s oil supply, have heightened fears of a global energy crisis.
The crucial sea route connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, facilitating the movement of approximately 25 per cent of the world’s oil. For India, the dependence is even higher, with around 80 per cent of its energy imports passing through this corridor.
Related Video
Breaking News: Pakistan Bombs Kabul Residential Areas, India Condemns Attack on Civilians and Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Prime Minister Modi and President Al Nahyan discuss?
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?
The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial chokepoint for global oil supply, carrying about a fifth of the world's oil. It connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.
What is India's dependence on the Strait of Hormuz?
India relies heavily on the Strait of Hormuz for its energy imports, with approximately 80% of its energy passing through this corridor.
What was the leaders' agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Both leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and committed to working for regional peace and stability.