Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed Larijani was killed, but Tehran has not confirmed this report. Conflicting signals emerged, including a social media post from Larijani's account.
Larijani Posts On X Minutes After Israel Claims He Was Killed In Tehran Strike
According to Israeli officials cited by Reuters, Larijani was among the targets of strikes carried out across Iran on Monday night.
Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday claimed that Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani had been killed, according to a report by Reuters. However, there has been no confirmation from Tehran.
به مناسبت مراسم تشییع سلحشوران نیروی دریایی ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران: یاد آنان همواره در قلب ملت ایران خواهد بود و این شهادتها بنیان ارتش جمهوری اسلامی را برای سالها در ساختار نیروهای مسلح استوار مینماید. ازخداوند متعال علو درجات برای این شهدای عزیز خواستارم. pic.twitter.com/dvTdhyDYbY— Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 17, 2026
“Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated overnight and joined the head of the annihilation program, Khamenei, and all the eliminated members of the axis of evil, in the depths of hell,” Katz said, according to his office.
Conflicting Signals Emerge
Reports of Larijani’s alleged death first surfaced in Israeli media earlier in the day.
However, a post later appeared on Larijani’s social media account paying tribute to the “martyrs” of the Islamic Republic.
“On the occasion of the funeral ceremony for the valiant martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy: Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundation of the Islamic Republic's Army for years to come within the structure of the armed forces. I beseech the Almighty God for the highest ranks for these dear martyrs,” the post read.
No clarification was provided on whether Larijani is dead or alive.
Target Of Israeli Strikes
According to Israeli officials cited by Reuters, Larijani was among the targets of strikes carried out across Iran on Monday night.
If confirmed, his death would mark one of the most high-profile casualties in Iran during the ongoing conflict, following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28.
Recent Public Appearance, US Reward Announcement
Larijani was last seen on Friday in Tehran during Quds Day rallies.
On the same day, the United States announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on 10 Iranian intelligence and military officials, including Larijani, linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Israel Also Claims Killing Of Basij Commander
Israel also claimed that Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Basij forces, had been killed.
The Basij is a paramilitary volunteer militia operating under the control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has Iran's security chief, Ali Larijani, been killed?
Were there Israeli strikes carried out across Iran?
Yes, Israeli officials cited by Reuters stated Larijani was a target of strikes carried out across Iran on Monday night. If confirmed, his death would be a high-profile casualty.
Has the US offered a reward related to Ali Larijani?
Yes, the United States announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on Iranian officials, including Larijani, linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Did Israel also claim the killing of the Basij commander?
Yes, Israel also claimed that Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of Iran's Basij forces, had been killed. The Basij is a paramilitary volunteer militia.