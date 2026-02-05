WPL 2026 Final: Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Playing XIs And Match Prediction

WPL 2026 final is set for today, featuring Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The two captains, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, share a close bond off the field. In fact, when Smriti's marriage ended, she chose to skip Big Bash League - highlighting the depth of their friendship. Today, however, Jemimah will be focused on leading Delhi to their maiden WPL title.

RCB secured a direct entry into WPL 2026 final by finishing at the top of points table, while Delhi qualified after finishing third. Delhi reached the final by beating Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator, after Gujarat won only four of their eight league games.

Delhi’s streak continues

Delhi Capitals have now reached the WPL final in every edition since the tournament began in 2023.

RCB won their first title in 2024 by defeating Delhi, while Delhi lost the other two finals - once to Mumbai and once to RCB. This season, Delhi will be aiming to break the pattern and win their first championship.

RCB, meanwhile, suffered just two losses in WPL 2026 league stage, including one against Delhi.

Probable playing XIs

RCB: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell.

DC: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandini Sharma.

Pitch report: BCA Stadium, Kotambi

The final will be played at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. The surface is usually considered slow, although the eliminator suggested otherwise. Gujarat batted first and posted 168, which Delhi chased down comfortably by the 16th over. Dew could play a key role in the final, making the toss crucial. A batting-friendly pitch is expected, and teams batting first will likely target 190-200 runs, putting pressure on the chasing side.

Match prediction

While Delhi showed strong momentum in the lead-up to the final, RCB appears to be the stronger team on paper. Smriti Mandhana is the third-highest run-scorer this season with 290 runs in eight innings, while Delhi’s Nandani Sharma leads the wicket charts for her team with 16 wickets. RCB’s Nadine de Klerk is close behind with 15 wickets. Overall, RCB seems to hold a slight edge going into the final.

Live Streaming, Telecast Details

WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, while fans can also stream the match online via JioHotstar.