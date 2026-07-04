World's 5 Largest Cricket Stadiums: Check How Many Are In India

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, attracting millions of fans across countries such as India, Australia, England, and South Africa. In India, the game enjoys an almost unmatched following, with stadiums regularly packed for major matches.

Over the years, cricket venues have evolved into world-class sporting arenas, offering premium facilities comparable to those of five-star hotels. Here's a look at the five largest cricket stadiums in the world by seating capacity.

1. Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad, India)

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a seating capacity of around 132,000 spectators. Renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, the venue features 76 corporate boxes, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, squash courts, spacious dressing rooms, and world-class hospitality facilities, making it one of the finest cricket stadiums globally.

2. Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne, Australia)

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is the second-largest cricket stadium in the world, accommodating approximately 100,000 spectators. Besides hosting some of cricket's biggest matches, the venue is home to the Australian Sports Museum, giant LED scoreboards, premium corporate suites, and multiple dining and hospitality areas.

3. Eden Gardens (Kolkata, India)

Known as the 'Mecca of Indian Cricket,' Eden Gardens in Kolkata ranks third on the list with a seating capacity of around 68,000. One of the most historic venues in the sport, the stadium offers modern dressing rooms, VIP lounges, corporate boxes, and an expansive clubhouse while retaining its rich cricketing heritage.

4. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium (Raipur, India)

With a capacity of approximately 65,000 spectators, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur is among India's most modern cricket venues. It features premium corporate boxes, a fully equipped media centre, advanced practice facilities, and modern player amenities designed to international standards.

5. Perth Stadium (Perth, Australia)

Perth Stadium, also known as Optus Stadium, completes the top five with a seating capacity of around 60,000. The venue is renowned for its cutting-edge design, spacious concourses, luxury hospitality suites, premium viewing areas, and accessibility features that provide a comfortable experience for both players and spectators.

India's strong presence

India dominates the list with three of the world's five largest cricket stadiums - Narendra Modi Stadium, Eden Gardens, and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. Their massive capacities and world-class infrastructure reflect the country's deep passion for cricket and its continued investment in developing elite sporting venues.