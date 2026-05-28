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HomeSportsCricketRashid Khan Out! New Afghan Coach Shocks India With Unexpected Spin Trio For One-Off Test

Rashid Khan Out! New Afghan Coach Shocks India With Unexpected Spin Trio For One-Off Test

India vs Afghanistan Test:Afghanistan assistant coach Raees Ahmedzai speaks about new head coach Richard Pybus and replacing Rashid Khan for the India Test.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 May 2026 09:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Afghanistan team trains intensively with new coach Richard Pybus.
  • Squad simulates match conditions through three-day games in Jalalabad.
  • Rashid Khan's absence from Test match poses significant challenge.
  • New spin trio to lead bowling attack against India.

India vs Afghanistan Test: The Afghanistan national cricket squad is rapidly adapting to the tactical philosophies of newly-appointed head coach Richard Pybus as they conclude their intensive preparatory campaign for the upcoming tour of India. The international assignment features a prestigious one-off Test match alongside a competitive three-match One Day International series against a formidable home side next month.

Intensive Local Training Regimen

Assistant coach Raees Ahmedzai, who previously managed the under-nineteen development ranks, actively participated in supervising the comprehensive training assembly held in Kabul. The squad successfully simulated match conditions by playing three intensive three-day matches in Jalalabad under the direct leadership of their new strategist.

Pybus inherits the senior role after replacing long-serving head coach Jonathan Trott at the helm of the international setup. The administrative transition requires the playing group to quickly master entirely fresh operational game plans ahead of the opening fixture.

The coaching staff remains highly optimistic regarding how smoothly the elite contingent is absorbing these new philosophies. Every squad member understands their professional responsibilities, which will prove critical during this highly demanding subcontinent tour.

"We had a very good camp in Kabul, and played three three-day matches in Jalalabad, and the players are having some good time with the new coach Pybus, who has come with new plans and strategy," Afghanistan coach Raees Ahmedzai told Cricbuzz.

"As a professional, everyone knows their role - how to play and how to move forward. I feel it will be a good challenge also for Pybus to start - a Test match and three ODIs as a head coach of Afghanistan against a strong Indian team," Ahmedzai added.

Absence Of Rashid Khan

The touring setup faces an immense practical hurdle following the confirmed absence of talismanic leg-spinner Rashid Khan from the red-ball segment. An ongoing fitness issue prevents the global superstar from delivering long bowling spells over multiple consecutive days.

While the premier spinner remains fully included for the subsequent short-format matches, his specialized Test vacancy leaves a massive structural void. The elite bowler has historically anchored the vast majority of his country’s historic multi-day international victories.

The technical management acknowledges that replacing an asset of such global stature presents a monumental challenge for the selection committee. However, the unexpected setback simultaneously provides a beautiful developmental platform for the next generation of spin prodigies.

"The absence will be hard to fill because Rashid is a well-known cricketer around in the world and he's very successful in the Test matches he played and had a big role to play in all the wins for Afghanistan in Test cricket. So, the team will miss him. It is a good opportunity for the youngsters to show their talent and how they will represent the country against strong teams," Ahmedzai explained during his assessment.

New Look Spin Trio Against India

Exciting leg-spinner Qais Ahmad is mathematically primed to spearhead the revamped slow bowling department during the five-day match. He will receive defensive tactical support from left-arm orthodox spinners Sharafuddin Ashraf and Nangeyalia Kharote.

The incoming slow bowlers possess immense raw talent and have demonstrated excellent control throughout the local trial games. The coaching staff believes these emerging assets can collectively neutralize the elite Indian top-order batting unit.

The immense pressure of performing against a top-tier nation will test the psychological resolve of these young competitors. The entire international cricket fraternity will be watching closely to see how the new spin blueprint unfolds.

"Afghanistan have lots of good spinners. They are very talented, and I'm sure they will cover the part of Rashid. They will try but this will not be easy for them. It's a good challenge for them as well as it's a good opportunity. There will be pressure on these guys," Ahmedzai concluded.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Afghanistan cricket squad preparing for?

The Afghanistan cricket squad is preparing for an upcoming tour of India, which includes a one-off Test match and a three-match ODI series.

Who is the new head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team?

Richard Pybus is the newly-appointed head coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team, replacing Jonathan Trott.

Why will Rashid Khan be absent from the Test match against India?

Rashid Khan is absent from the Test match due to an ongoing fitness issue that prevents him from bowling long spells over consecutive days.

Who will replace Rashid Khan in the spin department for the Test match?

Leg-spinner Qais Ahmad is expected to lead the spin attack, with support from left-arm orthodox spinners Sharafuddin Ashraf and Nangeyalia Kharote.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashid Khan Injury Richard Pybus Afghanistan Coach Raees Ahmedzai Indiavs Afghanistan Test Qais AhmadAfghanistan Spin India Vs Afghanistan Cricket Tour.
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