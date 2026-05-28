Four Indian Officials Named In ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 All-Female Panel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC names 18-member all-women panel for T20 World Cup.

Four Indian officials included in the prestigious selection.

Tournament runs June 12 in England and Wales.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: The International Cricket Council has announced its complete panel of match officials for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with four Indian representatives included in the prestigious all-woman group. The tournament, scheduled to begin on June 12 across England and Wales, will once again feature an entirely female panel of umpires and match referees. This marks the third consecutive edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup to operate with an all-female officiating team. Among the Indian officials selected are experienced match referee GS Lakshmi and umpires Vrinda Rathi, Janani N and Gayathri Venugopalan.

ICC Announces 18-Member Match Officials Panel

The ICC has named a total of 18 officials for the tournament, comprising 14 umpires and four match referees who will oversee all 33 matches during the competition.

Several officials will be making their Women’s T20 World Cup debut this year, including Candace La Borde, Gayathri Venugopalan, Kerrin Klaaste and Shathira Jakir Jesy.

The full list of umpires includes:

Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Anna Harris, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaaste, Candace La Borde, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Suzanne Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Jacquline Williams and Gayathri Venugopalan.

The match referees selected are:

Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi and Michell Pereira.

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ICC Highlights Commitment To Representation

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta praised the diversity and representation within the panel while speaking in an official release.

"This panel of match officials for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 reflects the ICC's commitment to expanding the scope of representation to all facets of the sport,"

"The ICC takes into consideration a comprehensive, holistic, and evidence-based account while assessing its sports officials and their decision-making performance,"

Claire Polosak Set For Sixth Women’s T20 World Cup

Australian umpire Claire Polosak enters the tournament as the most experienced official in the panel.

The 2026 edition will mark her sixth Women’s T20 World Cup appearance, having already officiated in 22 matches across previous editions.

Meanwhile, Jacquline Williams and Kim Cotton are also set to achieve significant milestones, with both preparing for their fifth Women’s T20 World Cup tournaments after officiating 19 matches each previously.

India, meanwhile, will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the competition.