Harsh Dubey Dismisses Ravindra Jadeja Replacement Talks After Maiden India Call-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harsh Dubey earns maiden India call-up for Afghanistan series.

Selection committee views Dubey as future prospect, not replacement.

Dubey aims to perform as all-rounder, not replace seniors.

He focuses on his skills, treating it like any game.

Vidarbha’s rising spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey has received his maiden international call-up for India’s upcoming assignment against Afghanistan, featuring a one-off Test and three One Day Internationals next month. The twenty-three-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner has firmly stated his desire to forge an independent identity rather than being labelled a mere squad fill-in for resting senior players.

Behind The Official Selection

National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar recently indicated that the panel views the young domestic player as a bright prospect for the future. He simultaneously clarified that veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is simply being rested for the single June Test match.

The talented Vidarbha cricketer enters the international setup on the back of immense hard work and consistent multi-format performances. He remains completely focused on delivering high-quality performances rather than worrying about long-term career permanence.

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"This opportunity has helped me grow a lot as a player. I am not looking to replace anyone," Harsh Dubey told PTI upon his arrival.

"I worked hard for this opportunity and my hard work is the reason why I am here today. Instead of thinking too much about the future, my focus is entirely on giving my best on any given day," Dubey told PTI following his domestic franchise commitments.

Approaching The International Arena Without Pressure

Boasting a highly impressive track record of 198 wickets across 95 professional matches in all three formats, the young bowler refuses to let the grand stage induce any anxiety. He intends to approach the upcoming Mullanpur fixture on June 6 with a completely normal mindset.

He plans to rely strictly upon his existing skill set and back the specific tactical methods that have consistently yielded positive results throughout his domestic career. This calm psychological approach will be vital if he makes the final playing eleven.

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"Right now, I am treating this international match just like any normal game," Dubey told PTI during the interview.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on myself; I just want to back my abilities and keep doing what has always worked for me," Dubey told PTI.

A Genuine Dual Threat Asset

While left-arm orthodox spin remains his primary strength, where he has claimed 133 first-class wickets, Dubey is equally capable with the bat. He has already accumulated over 1000 runs in 27 red-ball matches.

His solid record includes nine half-centuries at an average hovering just under 27. The young player views himself firmly as a genuine all-rounder, having played that specific balanced role since his early junior days.

"I really enjoy my batting and want to consistently perform as an all-rounder. I see myself as an all-rounder because I have always played as one," Dubey told PTI regarding his cricketing identity.

Valuable Lessons Ingested From Elite Tournament

Participating in eight matches during the IPL 2026 provided the perfect platform to refine his game. He claimed eight wickets, including a standout spell of 3-12 against Delhi Capitals.

The spinner credits his parents entirely for their unwavering support throughout his developmental journey. He also shared a crucial piece of core advice for the next generation of aspiring young athletes looking to succeed.

"I want to give credit to my parents for this journey," Dubey told PTI.

"If youngsters are watching and want to play cricket, I would advise them to always play for the team and give their 100 per cent whenever required to help the team win," Dubey told PTI.