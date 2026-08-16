WATCH: Messi Misses Penalty Again As Inter Miami Suffer Heavy MLS Defeat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Inter Miami suffered a 4-1 defeat against Nashville SC.

Messi missed a penalty and received a yellow card.

Messi assisted Miami's sole goal, then hit posts late.

Messi Misses Penalty: Lionel Messi endured a frustrating outing as Inter Miami were beaten 4-1 by Nashville SC in a crucial MLS top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. The Argentina and Inter Miami captain endured a difficult evening in front of goal, missing from the penalty spot and later receiving a yellow card. He did provide an assist for Miami's only goal, but Nashville's second-half surge ultimately settled the contest. Messi also came agonisingly close to scoring late in the game, striking both posts during stoppage time as Miami searched for a way back into the contest.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty again 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HjH3r8UR7B August 16, 2026

Messi Misses Penalty As Nashville Take Control

Messi had an opportunity to put Inter Miami in a stronger position when he stepped up for a first-half penalty.

However, he was unable to convert the spot-kick, adding to what became a frustrating night for the veteran forward.

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The situation became more difficult for Miami after Messi was booked in the 59th minute. Nashville then took control during the second half, with England striker Sam Surridge and Germany international Hany Mukhtar finding the net to help the hosts secure a convincing victory.

Messi did have an important contribution when he set up Miami's only goal, but it was not enough to prevent Nashville from completing a 4-1 win.

Nashville Strengthen Position At MLS Summit

The result further strengthened Nashville's position at the top of the MLS standings. The hosts moved to 43 points, having recorded 13 wins, two defeats and four draws.

Inter Miami remain second with 38 points, but the defeat means the gap between the two teams has widened.

For Messi, the defeat comes during a particularly emotional period. The Inter Miami captain has only recently returned to competitive football following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

Despite creating opportunities and assisting Miami's lone goal, Messi's missed penalty and late double-post effort summed up an evening in which little went his way.