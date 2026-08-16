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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI's Three Big Tasks For VVS Laxman After September Onboarding

BCCI's Three Big Tasks For VVS Laxman After September Onboarding

VVS Laxman - who currently serves as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) - brings extensive experience as a trusted figure among senior players and young talent alike.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 10:18 AM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing to integrate VVS Laxman into a broader supervisory role starting this September. He is reportedly in line to be appointed as the BCCI's first Director of Cricket, a newly structured role that would place him higher in the hierarchy than head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

As per veteran journalist Indranil Basu (CricBlogger), the move aims to bring operational balance and structured communication across the Indian men's team management, the selection committee, and board leadership.

Key Objectives Behind Laxman’s September Onboarding

Dressing Room Equilibrium: VVS Laxman’s primary mandate will focus on maintaining stability and harmony within the national dressing room, offering a calm, seasoned counterweight to high-intensity management styles.

Collaborative Bridge: Operating as a strategic mediator, Laxman will work directly alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to streamline team selection, tactical planning, and long-term vision.

Closing the Communication Gap: The move addresses recent friction points by establishing a direct, transparent channel between the national selection panel and Team India's core playing leadership - ensuring aligned messaging on player selection and workload management.

Restructuring Team India's Core Architecture

VVS Laxman - who currently serves as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) - brings extensive experience as a trusted figure among senior players and young talent alike. His expanded involvement is viewed as a proactive step by the BCCI to avoid operational bottlenecks and foster cohesive decision-making as India faces a dense international window in the second half of 2026.

Ajit Agarkar to exit BCCI?

Contrary to exit rumors, chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to remain chairman of the Men’s National Selection Committee after BCCI renewed his contract. The decision provides stability for Indian cricket's road map leading toward the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

Agarkar's tenure saw India reach four ICC finals and secure three titles - including two T20 World Cups and 2025 Champions Trophy. With key transitions underway, the board prioritized leadership continuity in team administration.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI India VS Sri Lanka VVS Laxman IND Vs SL
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