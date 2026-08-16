Bangladesh Create History Against Australia, Join India And Pakistan In Exclusive Club

Bangladesh authored one of the greatest upset stories in modern Test history, securing a landmark nine-wicket victory over Australia at Marrara Oval in Darwin. The triumph marks Bangladesh’s first-ever Test win on Australian soil, coming 23 years after their initial Test tour to the country back in 2003.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, cementing their place as only the third Asian nation - after India and Pakistan - to record a Test win in Australia.

Key Historical Milestones Achieved

23-Year Wait Ended: Bangladesh played their first Test in Australia at Darwin in July 2003. Returning to the same venue 23 years later, they registered their maiden Test win over the hosts.

Second-Fastest Asian Win: Bangladesh achieved a Test victory in Australia in just their third Test match on Australian soil, reaching the milestone faster than India (12 Tests) and Pakistan (7 Tests).

Complete Dominance: After taking control with a commanding 228-run lead in the first innings, Bangladesh's spinners and pacers systematically neutralized Australia's star-studded lineup across four days of intense cricket in stifling heat.

The two sides now head to South Mackay for the second and final Test, starting August 22.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz dominates Aussies

The final day of the Test belonged to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, as the Bangladesh all-rounder produced a match-winning spell to dismantle Australia's lower order. Celebrating his achievement with arms outstretched, Miraz capped off a memorable performance that further cemented his status as one of Bangladesh's leading stars.

The five-wicket haul was the 15th of Miraz's Test career, coming just a day after he had contributed a valuable 65 while batting alongside the lower order. His all-round brilliance overshadowed Cameron Green's maiden Test century on home soil, which had helped Australia establish a narrow 56-run lead.

Despite being bowled out for just 54 by a Cricket Australia XI in a warm-up game before the Test, Bangladesh showed throughout the match that they were more than capable of competing with Australia. They eventually needed only a small target in the final innings and comfortably completed a nine-wicket victory.