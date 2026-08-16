ODI World Cup 2027 Start Date Out: Special Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

The 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup could feature a unique historical touch, with a report in Cricbuzz suggesting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is aiming to kick off the flagship tournament on October 2, 2027 - coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

The quadrennial tournament, which will be co-hosted across Africa by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, is scheduled to take place during October-November window.

A Meaningful Connection Across Continents

Launching the mega-event on October 2 holds deep symbolic value, given Mahatma Gandhi’s historic legacy in both India and South Africa. South Africa played a pivotal role in shaping Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence before his return to lead India's freedom movement.

Global Tribute

World cricket's governing body is keen to utilize the opening day to pay homage to his enduring global influence, uniting two key cricketing hubs. The early October start fits cleanly into the Southern Hemisphere’s summer calendar, allowing maximum window space for 54 matches across three host nations.

Expanded Format & Expanded Horizons

The 2027 edition will mark a major expansion of the ODI World Cup, jumping from 10 teams to 14 nations.

The tournament will revive the Super Six format last seen in the 2003 World Cup (which was also hosted in South Africa and Zimbabwe). The 14 teams will be split into two groups of seven, with the top three from each side progressing to the Super Six round to battle for semi-final spots.

With South Africa returning as primary host after 24 years alongside Zimbabwe and debutant co-host Namibia, the ICC is looking to blend sports history with cultural heritage for what promises to be an unprecedented 50-over spectacle.

"Evidently, the ICC intends to mark the commencement of the World Cup by coinciding it with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who also had strong links with South Africa. Gandhi, the architect of India's freedom movement, spent 21 years in South Africa, making the ICC's move a fitting tribute to a leader who is hailed as the Father of the Nation in India. There is certainly a powerful message in the ICC's plans at a time when the world order is increasingly polarised," the report by Cricbuzz said.