WATCH: West Indies Pacer Knocks Batter Down, Match Called Off

A regional four-day match between the Leeward Islands and Trinidad & Tobago was called off prematurely on Wednesday after officials deemed the playing surface at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium "dangerous" for the athletes.

The decision to halt the game came during the morning session of Day 3. Trinidad & Tobago’s senior pacer, Jayden Seales, was in the middle of a historic spell - having taken all seven wickets to fall - when a delivery to Leeward Islands batter Jeremiah Louis behaved erratically. The ball reared up unexpectedly from a length, striking Louis flush on the helmet.

The impact was severe enough to knock the batter to the ground. In a moment of visible frustration and shock, Louis kicked his helmet after it fell off before being assisted by medical staff. He was subsequently taken to the hospital for concussion protocols and is currently reported to be in stable condition.

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Jayden Seales has claimed the first seven wickets to fall in an innings for Trinidad & Tobago against Leeward Islands, but looks set to be denied the chance to take 10 with the game halted due to a dangerous pitch. The last ball before the suspension is not for the faint-hearted pic.twitter.com/o4G5ULiSAh — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) April 21, 2026

Official Ruling

Cricket West Indies (CWI) released a statement confirming that the match would be recorded as a draw. According to the governing body:

Unsafe Conditions: The pitch exhibited "unpredictable and uneven behavior," making it impossible to continue without risking further injury.

Consultation: After consulting with the match referee and the head curator, officials determined the pitch could not be repaired mid-match without giving one side an unfair advantage.

Points Distribution: Both teams will receive the points they earned up until the moment of abandonment.

Future Implications

The abandonment has raised concerns regarding the venue, as the Sir Viv Richards Stadium is scheduled to host the West Indies Championship Final from May 17–20. CWI has assured fans and players that "all necessary resources and expertise" will be utilized over the coming weeks to rehabilitate the square and ensure a safe, competitive surface for the season finale.

Before the stoppage, Jayden Seales was the standout performer, finishing with remarkable figures of 7 wickets for the Leeward Islands' total of 140. Unfortunately for the pacer, the pitch conditions denied him a chance at a rare 10-wicket haul.