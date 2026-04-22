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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: West Indies Pacer Knocks Batter Down, Match Called Off

WATCH: West Indies Pacer Knocks Batter Down, Match Called Off

In a clear display of frustration and shock, Louis kicked his helmet after it came off, before being attended to by the medical staff.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 09:28 AM (IST)

A regional four-day match between the Leeward Islands and Trinidad & Tobago was called off prematurely on Wednesday after officials deemed the playing surface at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium "dangerous" for the athletes.

The decision to halt the game came during the morning session of Day 3. Trinidad & Tobago’s senior pacer, Jayden Seales, was in the middle of a historic spell - having taken all seven wickets to fall - when a delivery to Leeward Islands batter Jeremiah Louis behaved erratically. The ball reared up unexpectedly from a length, striking Louis flush on the helmet.

The impact was severe enough to knock the batter to the ground. In a moment of visible frustration and shock, Louis kicked his helmet after it fell off before being assisted by medical staff. He was subsequently taken to the hospital for concussion protocols and is currently reported to be in stable condition.

WATCH VIDEO

Official Ruling

Cricket West Indies (CWI) released a statement confirming that the match would be recorded as a draw. According to the governing body:

Unsafe Conditions: The pitch exhibited "unpredictable and uneven behavior," making it impossible to continue without risking further injury.

Consultation: After consulting with the match referee and the head curator, officials determined the pitch could not be repaired mid-match without giving one side an unfair advantage.

Points Distribution: Both teams will receive the points they earned up until the moment of abandonment.

Future Implications

The abandonment has raised concerns regarding the venue, as the Sir Viv Richards Stadium is scheduled to host the West Indies Championship Final from May 17–20. CWI has assured fans and players that "all necessary resources and expertise" will be utilized over the coming weeks to rehabilitate the square and ensure a safe, competitive surface for the season finale.

Before the stoppage, Jayden Seales was the standout performer, finishing with remarkable figures of 7 wickets for the Leeward Islands' total of 140. Unfortunately for the pacer, the pitch conditions denied him a chance at a rare 10-wicket haul.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Leeward Islands vs. Trinidad & Tobago match called off?

The match was prematurely ended on Day 3 because the playing surface at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium was deemed dangerous for the athletes due to unpredictable and uneven behavior.

What happened to the batter, Jeremiah Louis?

Jeremiah Louis was struck on the helmet by a delivery that reared up unexpectedly. He was taken to the hospital for concussion protocols and is currently in stable condition.

How will the points be distributed after the match abandonment?

Cricket West Indies (CWI) stated that both teams will receive the points they had earned up until the moment the match was abandoned. The game will be recorded as a draw.

What are the future implications for the Sir Viv Richards Stadium?

Concerns have been raised as the stadium is scheduled to host the West Indies Championship Final. CWI has assured that resources will be used to rehabilitate the pitch for a safe playing surface.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 22 Apr 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Indies Jayden Seales. Sir Viv Richards Stadium
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