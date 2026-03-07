Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Mohammad Rizwan's Bizarre Logic On Pakistan's World Cup Exit Leaves Fans Confused

WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan's Bizarre Logic On Pakistan's World Cup Exit Leaves Fans Confused

Mohammad Rizwan shuts down a journalist's comparison to India’s performance after Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 exit. He attributed Pakistan's exit to NRR rather than their own failure.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a video currently setting social media ablaze, Pakistan’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has drawn sharp criticism for his dismissive response regarding Team India’s dominant run in the T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking to a journalist following Pakistan's early exit from the tournament, Rizwan appeared indifferent to the quality of cricket being played by the arch-rivals. The exchange, which has since gone viral, highlights a perceived lack of accountability within the Pakistan camp after they failed to qualify for the semi-finals in Ahmedabad.

Watch Video

The Viral Exchange: Rizwan vs. The Media

The conversation took a tense turn when a journalist questioned the quality of Pakistan's performance, specifically their narrow victory over Sri Lanka that ultimately sealed their fate via Net Run Rate (NRR).

Journalist: "But the Sri Lanka match went too badly for us [it was too close]."

Rizwan: "It doesn’t matter. In the end, we won that match; that’s what counts."

Journalist: "But look at how India is playing..."

Rizwan: "Sorry, I don’t watch their matches."

A Campaign of "What-Ifs" and Fines

Pakistan's journey in the 2026 edition was a rocky one. After a one-sided 61-run defeat to India in the group stages, the team struggled for consistency. While they managed to reach the Super 8s, a loss to England left them needing a massive win against Sri Lanka to leapfrog New Zealand on NRR.

Instead of the dominant performance required, Pakistan scraped through with a five-run win, a result that led to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly fining players for failing to reach the semi-finals.

Fan Reaction: "Learn to Accept Defeat"

Rizwan’s "I don’t watch" comment has not sat well with fans on either side of the border. Many supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind the senior player that studying the world's best teams is a part of professional growth.

Critics argue that while Rizwan's focus on "just winning" the Sri Lanka game might be a coping mechanism, ignoring the tactical evolution of teams like India, who are currently preparing for the final against New Zealand, reflects a stagnant mindset that has contributed to Pakistan's recent ICC tournament droughts.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Mohammad Rizwan been criticized for recently?

Mohammad Rizwan is facing criticism for his dismissive response to a journalist's question about India's dominant performance in the T20 World Cup 2026.

What was Rizwan's response regarding Pakistan's win against Sri Lanka?

Rizwan stated that the narrow win against Sri Lanka doesn't matter, only the fact that they won is what counts.

Did Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026?

No, Pakistan did not qualify for the semi-finals, being eliminated due to Net Run Rate after a close win against Sri Lanka.

How did fans react to Rizwan's comments?

Fans on both sides of the border reacted negatively, reminding Rizwan that studying top teams is crucial for professional growth.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs SL Mohammad Rizwan PCB IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan's Bizarre Logic On Pakistan's World Cup Exit Leaves Fans Confused
WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan's Bizarre Logic On Pakistan's World Cup Exit Leaves Fans Confused
Cricket
Dale Steyn To Label New Zealand 'Chokers' If They Fail To Win Against India - Watch
Dale Steyn To Label New Zealand 'Chokers' If They Fail To Win Against India - Watch
Cricket
Ahmedabad Traffic Advisory: Police Announce Major Road Closures For T20 WC Final
Ahmedabad Traffic Advisory: Police Announce Major Road Closures For T20 WC Final
Cricket
IND vs NZ Final: Five Reasons Why India Might Lose World Cup To New Zealand In Ahmedabad
IND vs NZ Final: Five Reasons Why India Might Lose World Cup To New Zealand In Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile Strikes on Tel Aviv as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
War Update: Middle East War Escalates as Arab League Calls Emergency Meeting
Breaking News: Uttarakhand Government Completes Four Years in Office
Breaking News: Iran Intensifies Attacks on Dubai and US Bases as Gulf Tensions Rise
Breaking News: Iran Launches Drone Attacks Across Gulf Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget