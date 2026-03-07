WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan's Bizarre Logic On Pakistan's World Cup Exit Leaves Fans Confused

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a video currently setting social media ablaze, Pakistan’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has drawn sharp criticism for his dismissive response regarding Team India’s dominant run in the T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking to a journalist following Pakistan's early exit from the tournament, Rizwan appeared indifferent to the quality of cricket being played by the arch-rivals. The exchange, which has since gone viral, highlights a perceived lack of accountability within the Pakistan camp after they failed to qualify for the semi-finals in Ahmedabad.

Rizwan - Pakistan got eliminated from the WC because of net run rate.



Journalist - But the match against Sri Lanka went really bad for us.



Rizwan - It doesn’t matter. In the end we won that match, that’s what counts.



Journalist - But look at the brand of cricket India is… pic.twitter.com/6IeijxYTMy — 𝐀. (@was_abdd) March 6, 2026

The Viral Exchange: Rizwan vs. The Media

The conversation took a tense turn when a journalist questioned the quality of Pakistan's performance, specifically their narrow victory over Sri Lanka that ultimately sealed their fate via Net Run Rate (NRR).

Journalist: "But the Sri Lanka match went too badly for us [it was too close]."

Rizwan: "It doesn’t matter. In the end, we won that match; that’s what counts."

Journalist: "But look at how India is playing..."

Rizwan: "Sorry, I don’t watch their matches."

A Campaign of "What-Ifs" and Fines

Pakistan's journey in the 2026 edition was a rocky one. After a one-sided 61-run defeat to India in the group stages, the team struggled for consistency. While they managed to reach the Super 8s, a loss to England left them needing a massive win against Sri Lanka to leapfrog New Zealand on NRR.

Instead of the dominant performance required, Pakistan scraped through with a five-run win, a result that led to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly fining players for failing to reach the semi-finals.

Fan Reaction: "Learn to Accept Defeat"

Rizwan’s "I don’t watch" comment has not sat well with fans on either side of the border. Many supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind the senior player that studying the world's best teams is a part of professional growth.

Critics argue that while Rizwan's focus on "just winning" the Sri Lanka game might be a coping mechanism, ignoring the tactical evolution of teams like India, who are currently preparing for the final against New Zealand, reflects a stagnant mindset that has contributed to Pakistan's recent ICC tournament droughts.