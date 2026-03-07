Mohammad Rizwan is facing criticism for his dismissive response to a journalist's question about India's dominant performance in the T20 World Cup 2026.
WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan's Bizarre Logic On Pakistan's World Cup Exit Leaves Fans Confused
Mohammad Rizwan shuts down a journalist's comparison to India’s performance after Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 exit. He attributed Pakistan's exit to NRR rather than their own failure.
In a video currently setting social media ablaze, Pakistan’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has drawn sharp criticism for his dismissive response regarding Team India’s dominant run in the T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking to a journalist following Pakistan's early exit from the tournament, Rizwan appeared indifferent to the quality of cricket being played by the arch-rivals. The exchange, which has since gone viral, highlights a perceived lack of accountability within the Pakistan camp after they failed to qualify for the semi-finals in Ahmedabad.
Rizwan - Pakistan got eliminated from the WC because of net run rate.— 𝐀. (@was_abdd) March 6, 2026
Journalist - But the match against Sri Lanka went really bad for us.
Rizwan - It doesn’t matter. In the end we won that match, that’s what counts.
Journalist - But look at the brand of cricket India is… pic.twitter.com/6IeijxYTMy
The Viral Exchange: Rizwan vs. The Media
The conversation took a tense turn when a journalist questioned the quality of Pakistan's performance, specifically their narrow victory over Sri Lanka that ultimately sealed their fate via Net Run Rate (NRR).
Journalist: "But the Sri Lanka match went too badly for us [it was too close]."
Rizwan: "It doesn’t matter. In the end, we won that match; that’s what counts."
Journalist: "But look at how India is playing..."
Rizwan: "Sorry, I don’t watch their matches."
A Campaign of "What-Ifs" and Fines
Pakistan's journey in the 2026 edition was a rocky one. After a one-sided 61-run defeat to India in the group stages, the team struggled for consistency. While they managed to reach the Super 8s, a loss to England left them needing a massive win against Sri Lanka to leapfrog New Zealand on NRR.
Instead of the dominant performance required, Pakistan scraped through with a five-run win, a result that led to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly fining players for failing to reach the semi-finals.
Fan Reaction: "Learn to Accept Defeat"
Rizwan’s "I don’t watch" comment has not sat well with fans on either side of the border. Many supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind the senior player that studying the world's best teams is a part of professional growth.
Critics argue that while Rizwan's focus on "just winning" the Sri Lanka game might be a coping mechanism, ignoring the tactical evolution of teams like India, who are currently preparing for the final against New Zealand, reflects a stagnant mindset that has contributed to Pakistan's recent ICC tournament droughts.
Frequently Asked Questions
What has Mohammad Rizwan been criticized for recently?
What was Rizwan's response regarding Pakistan's win against Sri Lanka?
Rizwan stated that the narrow win against Sri Lanka doesn't matter, only the fact that they won is what counts.
Did Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026?
No, Pakistan did not qualify for the semi-finals, being eliminated due to Net Run Rate after a close win against Sri Lanka.
How did fans react to Rizwan's comments?
Fans on both sides of the border reacted negatively, reminding Rizwan that studying top teams is crucial for professional growth.