Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defaced Harbhajan Singh's house with the word
WATCH: AAP Protesters Defaced Harbhajan Singh’s House; Wrote 'Gaddar' After BJP Move
Harbhajan Singh's House Defaced By AAP Workers: AAP supporters write "Gaddar" on Harbhajan Singh's Jalandhar residence after he joins BJP with Raghav Chadha. Watch video of the protest in Punjab.
- Protesters targeted MPs who merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- The large group's move bypasses anti-defection law provisions.
- AAP calls desertions a betrayal, sparking political crisis.
Harbhajan Singh's House Defaced By AAP Workers: Tensions escalated in Jalandhar today as supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh. Protesters were filmed writing the word "Gaddar" in black paint across the exterior walls of the former cricketer’s home.
The demonstration followed the high-profile announcement that Harbhajan Singh, along with Raghav Chadha and five other Rajya Sabha MPs, formally merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday. This group represents a two-thirds majority of the party’s strength in the Upper House.
Police Intervene As Protesters Defy Orders
Video footage from the scene shows a volatile environment as workers ignored police directives to vacate the premises. Despite the presence of security personnel attempting to shield the property, activists continued to deface the walls while shouting slogans against the defecting leaders.
WATCH VIDEO
#WATCH | Jalandhar, Punjab: AAP workers express their resentment against Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh as they wrote "Gaddar" on the walls of his residence in Jalandhar.— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026
Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, along with 2/3rd MPs of AAP, merged with the BJP yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PGiFKwlt0I
The protesters accused the MPs of stabbing the people of Punjab in the back. They argued that the leaders had abandoned the anti-corruption mandate provided by the voters to join a party they had spent years criticising in the public domain.
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A Massive Political Realignment
The merger includes prominent figures such as Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, and Swati Maliwal. By moving as a coordinated bloc of seven members, the group meets the constitutional threshold to bypass the Anti-Defection Law, thereby retaining their parliamentary seats.
Raghav Chadha defended the move at a press conference in New Delhi, stating that the AAP had become "corrupt and compromised." He claimed the group chose to align with the BJP to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for national development.
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Internal Crisis And Public Backlash
The Aam Aadmi Party leadership has reacted sharply to the desertions, with Sanjay Singh describing the move as a betrayal of trust. The mass exit marks the most significant internal crisis for the party since its sweep of the Punjab assembly in 2022.
As local authorities increase security around the residences of the defecting MPs, the political climate in Punjab remains charged. Further protests are expected across the state as the party’s grass-roots workers react to the sudden loss of their parliamentary representatives.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Harbhajan Singh's house defaced?
What prompted the protest at Harbhajan Singh's residence?
The protest followed the announcement that Harbhajan Singh and six other Rajya Sabha MPs had merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
What did the protesters accuse the defecting MPs of?
Protesters accused the MPs of betraying the people of Punjab and abandoning their anti-corruption mandate by joining the BJP.
How did the defecting MPs bypass the Anti-Defection Law?
By merging as a coordinated bloc of seven members, they met the constitutional threshold to bypass the Anti-Defection Law and retain their seats.