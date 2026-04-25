Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: AAP Protesters Defaced Harbhajan Singh’s House; Wrote 'Gaddar' After BJP Move

WATCH: AAP Protesters Defaced Harbhajan Singh’s House; Wrote 'Gaddar' After BJP Move

Harbhajan Singh's House Defaced By AAP Workers: AAP supporters write "Gaddar" on Harbhajan Singh's Jalandhar residence after he joins BJP with Raghav Chadha. Watch video of the protest in Punjab.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Protesters targeted MPs who merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
  • The large group's move bypasses anti-defection law provisions.
  • AAP calls desertions a betrayal, sparking political crisis.

Harbhajan Singh's House Defaced By AAP Workers: Tensions escalated in Jalandhar today as supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh. Protesters were filmed writing the word "Gaddar" in black paint across the exterior walls of the former cricketer’s home.

The demonstration followed the high-profile announcement that Harbhajan Singh, along with Raghav Chadha and five other Rajya Sabha MPs, formally merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday. This group represents a two-thirds majority of the party’s strength in the Upper House.

Police Intervene As Protesters Defy Orders

Video footage from the scene shows a volatile environment as workers ignored police directives to vacate the premises. Despite the presence of security personnel attempting to shield the property, activists continued to deface the walls while shouting slogans against the defecting leaders.

WATCH VIDEO

The protesters accused the MPs of stabbing the people of Punjab in the back. They argued that the leaders had abandoned the anti-corruption mandate provided by the voters to join a party they had spent years criticising in the public domain.

Also Read: PSL 2026 Final: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Confirms Return Of Fans At Gaddafi Stadium

A Massive Political Realignment

The merger includes prominent figures such as Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, and Swati Maliwal. By moving as a coordinated bloc of seven members, the group meets the constitutional threshold to bypass the Anti-Defection Law, thereby retaining their parliamentary seats.

Raghav Chadha defended the move at a press conference in New Delhi, stating that the AAP had become "corrupt and compromised." He claimed the group chose to align with the BJP to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for national development.

Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli's Angry Reaction As Wicket Fell After Dominant 81 In Chase Of 206

Internal Crisis And Public Backlash

The Aam Aadmi Party leadership has reacted sharply to the desertions, with Sanjay Singh describing the move as a betrayal of trust. The mass exit marks the most significant internal crisis for the party since its sweep of the Punjab assembly in 2022.

As local authorities increase security around the residences of the defecting MPs, the political climate in Punjab remains charged. Further protests are expected across the state as the party’s grass-roots workers react to the sudden loss of their parliamentary representatives.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Harbhajan Singh's house defaced?

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defaced Harbhajan Singh's house with the word

What prompted the protest at Harbhajan Singh's residence?

The protest followed the announcement that Harbhajan Singh and six other Rajya Sabha MPs had merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What did the protesters accuse the defecting MPs of?

Protesters accused the MPs of betraying the people of Punjab and abandoning their anti-corruption mandate by joining the BJP.

How did the defecting MPs bypass the Anti-Defection Law?

By merging as a coordinated bloc of seven members, they met the constitutional threshold to bypass the Anti-Defection Law and retain their seats.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Apr 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
AAP Protest BJP Raghav Chadha Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan SIngh's HOuse Defaced
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: AAP Protesters Defaced Harbhajan Singh’s House; Wrote 'Gaddar' After BJP Move
WATCH: AAP Protesters Defaced Harbhajan Singh’s House; Wrote 'Gaddar' After BJP Move
Cricket
PSL 2026 Final: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Confirms Return Of Fans At Gaddafi Stadium
PSL 2026 Final: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Confirms Return Of Fans At Gaddafi Stadium
Cricket
WATCH: PSL Ball Turns Red Again! Karachi Kings Clash Hit By Fresh Colour Controversy
WATCH: PSL Ball Turns Red Again! Karachi Kings Clash Hit By Fresh Colour Controversy
Cricket
IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal
Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department issues yellow warning amid rising temperatures
Breaking: Sanjay Singh alleges crackdown on AAP’s social media in Gujarat
Breaking: Fresh “Sheesh Mahal” row resurfaces against Arvind Kejriwal over Lodhi Estate residence
Counterattack: Aam Aadmi Party calls BJP claims fake, demands transparency
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget