England Superstar Announces IPL Return After Two-Year Ban

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harry Brook is open to returning to the IPL.

He received two-season ban after successive IPL withdrawals.

Brook believes the IPL competition enhances players' skills.

England duty is Brook's priority, future IPL considered.

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has made it clear that he would be open to returning to the Indian Premier League once his two-season ban ends, describing the competition as an experience that can make players better.

Brook's immediate focus, however, remains with England. The batter is currently serving a two-year IPL ban after withdrawing from the tournament in consecutive seasons, but he has not ruled out another stint in the competition.

Harry Brook Wants IPL Return

Brook was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore at the 2025 mega auction but later withdrew from the tournament, triggering the IPL's two-season ban for overseas players who pull out after being selected at auction.

Despite the controversy surrounding his withdrawals, Brook remains positive about the IPL and believes playing in India offers valuable experience.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Brook said his priority at present is to play as much cricket as possible for England.

“Who knows what the future holds, but yeah, and like I said, I'm completely focused on playing as much cricket as I possibly can for England, and that is my one and only priority at the moment.”

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However, when asked if he would consider returning to the IPL in the future, Brook gave an emphatic response.

“Yeah, definitely. The IPL is a great competition, and it's a great experience, and you go over there, you leave a better player.”

He added that it is a competition he would “definitely think about” in the future.

Why Is Harry Brook Banned From The IPL?

Brook's two-year ban followed his withdrawals from the IPL in successive seasons, 2024 and 2025.

He had entered the 2025 mega auction and was picked by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore. However, his subsequent withdrawal brought him under a rule introduced ahead of that auction.

Under the rule, an overseas player who enters the auction, gets selected and then makes themselves unavailable before the season can be banned from the IPL and its auction for two seasons.

The rule includes an exception when a player's unavailability is due to an injury or medical condition confirmed by their home board.

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Brook's ban therefore prevents him from participating in the IPL during the two-season period, but his latest comments suggest he could seek another opportunity once he becomes eligible.

For now, the England captain's focus remains on his international commitments, with a potential IPL comeback something he is leaving open for the future.