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English NewsSportsCricketEngland Superstar Announces IPL Return After Two-Year Ban

England Superstar Announces IPL Return After Two-Year Ban

Harry Brook has confirmed he would consider an IPL return after serving his two-year ban, calling the tournament a great experience.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harry Brook is open to returning to the IPL.
  • He received two-season ban after successive IPL withdrawals.
  • Brook believes the IPL competition enhances players' skills.
  • England duty is Brook's priority, future IPL considered.

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has made it clear that he would be open to returning to the Indian Premier League once his two-season ban ends, describing the competition as an experience that can make players better.

Brook's immediate focus, however, remains with England. The batter is currently serving a two-year IPL ban after withdrawing from the tournament in consecutive seasons, but he has not ruled out another stint in the competition.

Harry Brook Wants IPL Return

Brook was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore at the 2025 mega auction but later withdrew from the tournament, triggering the IPL's two-season ban for overseas players who pull out after being selected at auction.

Despite the controversy surrounding his withdrawals, Brook remains positive about the IPL and believes playing in India offers valuable experience.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Brook said his priority at present is to play as much cricket as possible for England.

“Who knows what the future holds, but yeah, and like I said, I'm completely focused on playing as much cricket as I possibly can for England, and that is my one and only priority at the moment.”

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However, when asked if he would consider returning to the IPL in the future, Brook gave an emphatic response.

“Yeah, definitely. The IPL is a great competition, and it's a great experience, and you go over there, you leave a better player.”

He added that it is a competition he would “definitely think about” in the future.

Why Is Harry Brook Banned From The IPL?

Brook's two-year ban followed his withdrawals from the IPL in successive seasons, 2024 and 2025.

He had entered the 2025 mega auction and was picked by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore. However, his subsequent withdrawal brought him under a rule introduced ahead of that auction.

Under the rule, an overseas player who enters the auction, gets selected and then makes themselves unavailable before the season can be banned from the IPL and its auction for two seasons.

The rule includes an exception when a player's unavailability is due to an injury or medical condition confirmed by their home board.

ALSO READ | Women’s World Cup Champion Breaks Silence After Estranged Wife’s Cheating Claims

Brook's ban therefore prevents him from participating in the IPL during the two-season period, but his latest comments suggest he could seek another opportunity once he becomes eligible.

For now, the England captain's focus remains on his international commitments, with a potential IPL comeback something he is leaving open for the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Harry Brook currently banned from the IPL?

Harry Brook received a two-year ban for withdrawing from the tournament in consecutive seasons (2024 and 2025) after being selected at auction. This violated an IPL rule.

Does Harry Brook intend to return to the IPL in the future?

Yes, he has expressed a strong desire to return to the IPL once his ban concludes. He believes it is a great competition that helps players improve.

What rule caused Harry Brook's two-season IPL ban?

An IPL rule bans overseas players for two seasons if they withdraw after being selected at auction. This applies unless an injury or medical condition is confirmed by their home board.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Delhi Capitals Harry Brook INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL Ban Harry Brook IPL Return
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