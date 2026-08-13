Ashleigh Gardner Controversy: Cricket Australia CEO Breaks Silence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricket Australia CEO addressed Gardner controversy as private.

CA implements safeguards, removing Gardner from selection decisions.

Gardner remains vice-captain; CA had prior knowledge internally.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has addressed the controversy surrounding women's vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner and her estranged wife Monica Wright, stressing that the matter is personal while confirming that the governing body has safeguards in place to manage any potential conflict of interest.

The controversy centres on allegations made by Wright about Gardner's relationship with Australia teammate Georgia Voll. Wright had also questioned whether the situation raised concerns about a power imbalance involving a senior player and a younger or less experienced teammate.

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Todd Greenberg Addresses Gardner Controversy

Speaking on SEN radio, Greenberg said Cricket Australia respected the private nature of the situation but pointed to the organisation's existing workplace policies.

"It is a very personal matter for the player, and I think there’s a level of respect that needs to go with that."

Greenberg said CA has established Respect at Work policies designed to deal with sensitive situations involving relationships within the cricketing environment.

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"Cricket’s got very strong respect-at-work policies, so we’ve got a policy that’s been developed over time that can deal with these sorts of things."

He also confirmed that CA is introducing additional safeguards around Gardner's role as vice-captain to ensure personal relationships do not create conflicts, or the perception of conflicts, around team decisions.

CA To Put Extra Safeguards Around Selection

Gardner remains one of the senior figures in the Australian women's team and serves as vice-captain alongside Tahlia McGrath.

Greenberg explained that the additional measures are particularly relevant to selection-related decisions.

"If there are relationships that have been disclosed and they have been, then we will make sure that conflict – perceived or real – around selections are removed, so Ash is not involved in those things."

He stressed that Gardner's leadership position reflects the board's view of her standing within the Australian setup.

"Ash is our vice-captain for a reason, because she’s highly regarded."

Greenberg also clarified that Gardner's personal situation was not a factor in the decision to appoint Sophie Molineux as captain earlier this year.

He said leadership decisions are handled separately from players' private lives, while adding that those within the Australian setup had been aware of the situation before it became a subject of wider media attention.

"It was new news in the media, but for those that were in the team and leading the team, we’ve been well across this for a period of time."

Gardner Continues As A Key Australian Leader

Gardner is currently leading Trent Rockets in The Hundred in England. The Rockets finished the league stage at the top of the table with 28 points from eight matches, winning seven games and losing once.

They are scheduled to face the final at Lord's on August 16.

Meanwhile, Wright has spoken publicly about the breakdown of her marriage to Gardner. The pair began dating in 2020, became engaged in April 2024 and married in the Blue Mountains in April 2025.

According to the information provided, their relationship broke down during Australia's 2025 Women's World Cup campaign in India and ended soon after the tournament.

Australia topped the league stage with 13 points from seven matches, winning six games with one washout. Their campaign ended with a five-wicket semi-final defeat against India on October 30, 2025.

India subsequently won the World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 5.