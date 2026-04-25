Bad News For DC! Lungi Ngidi Stretchered Off After Scary Fall During Catch Attempt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lungi Ngidi injured attempting a catch, stretchered off field.

Medical team evaluated Ngidi, transferred for scans.

Punjab Kings chase 265 aggressively, starting strong.

DC bowling faces challenge after Ngidi's departure.

DC vs PBKS Live: A distressing scene unfolded at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight as Lungi Ngidi was forced off the field during the third over of the second innings. The South African pacer appeared to suffer a serious injury while attempting a difficult catch near the boundary, leading to an immediate call for medical assistance.

The incident occurred as Ngidi tracked a high ball back toward the ropes. In his attempt to secure the catch, he lost his balance and fell backwards with significant force, appearing to strike his head or neck against the turf.

Medical Team Intervenes

Play was halted for several minutes as the Delhi Capitals medical staff attended to the bowler. Given the nature of the fall, paramedics opted for a stretcher to safely transport Ngidi from the field. He was subsequently taken to a local medical facility for precautionary scans and further evaluation.

This injury follows a similarly frightening incident yesterday where a Delhi youngster was also stretchered off after being struck during practice. The Capitals management is expected to provide a formal update on Ngidi's condition once the preliminary medical results are confirmed by the hospital staff.

Also Read: Watch: Horrific Scenes As DC Youngster Rushed To Hospital After Facial Blow

Punjab Openers Mount Aggressive Response

Despite the somber mood following the injury, the Punjab Kings have commenced their pursuit of 265 with remarkable intent. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have utilised the powerplay to full effect, punishing the Delhi pace attack to maintain a required rate that remains within reach.

Punjab reached 43/0 in just 2.3 overs, with both batters clearing the ropes with ease. Axar Patel has been introduced early into the attack to stem the flow of runs, as the visitors attempt to chase down the highest total recorded in the tournament so far this season.

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The Chase For 265

The Kings require a monumental effort to preserve their unbeaten streak after KL Rahul’s historic 152 in the first innings. The absence of Ngidi leaves a significant void in the Delhi bowling department, placing additional pressure on Mukesh Kumar and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

As the match progresses, the focus remains on whether Punjab can maintain this extraordinary scoring rate. For the Capitals, the primary concern remains the welfare of their leading pacer, whose availability for the remainder of the campaign is now a subject of intense speculation.

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