The Bill aims to establish a legal framework for the responsible use of government premises and public property. It seeks to safeguard and prevent the misuse of public assets like lands, buildings, and parks.
Karnataka Cabinet Approves Bill To Regulate Use Of Public Spaces In A Move Aimed At RSS
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge denied speculation that the proposed legislation was aimed at curbing the RSS or any particular organisation.
- Karnataka Cabinet approved 2026 Bill regulating public property use.
- Bill creates legal framework protecting government assets from misuse.
- Minister Kharge denied Bill targets specific groups like RSS.
- Kharge previously opposed RSS use of government premises.
The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said.
The Bill seeks to establish a legal framework governing the use of government premises and public property by private individuals, organisations, associations and societies.
In a statement issued after the Cabinet meeting, Kharge said the proposed legislation would regulate the use of government lands, buildings and other public assets while preventing their misuse.
"The Bill provides a legal framework to safeguard, preserve, and ensure the responsible utilisation of Government lands, buildings, playgrounds, parks, roads, and other public assets, preventing misuse while protecting them for public benefit and good," Kharge stated.
He said the legislation was intended to ensure accountability and prevent the unauthorised use of public assets.
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RSS Linkage Denied
The approval comes amid speculation that the proposed legislation could restrict the use of public spaces by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Kharge, however, said the government did not have any specific institution in mind.
"Why is everyone thinking this is to curtail or curb any particular institution, association, organisation, society, club, union, syndicate or NGO? Beats me," the Minister said.
According to officials, the Bill proposes specific guidelines and procedures for permission to use government properties for events and other activities. It also includes provisions for penalties in cases involving misuse of or damage to public property.
The government will table the Bill in the legislature for discussion and passage.
Kharge's Earlier Opposition To RSS Use Of Public Property
Kharge has opposed the use of government premises and public property by the RSS since 2025 and has also called for the organisation to formally register.
Last year, he wrote to then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking restrictions on RSS activities in government schools, colleges and public spaces.
In his letter, Kharge had said: "An organisation called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted, and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth."
He had said such practices were contrary to India's unity and the spirit of the Constitution.
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Open Letter To RSS In June
Kharge also raised questions about the RSS in June 2026, when he wrote an open letter to the organisation seeking clarity regarding its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability. The letter came as the RSS marked 100 years of its existence.
Kharge said the organisation's claimed presence of more than 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad gave it a significant role in public life.
He said it therefore needed to meet the "highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance".
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the purpose of the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026?
Who approved the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026?
The Karnataka Cabinet approved the Bill. Home Minister Priyank Kharge announced its approval after the Cabinet meeting.
Does the new Bill specifically target any particular organization?
Home Minister Priyank Kharge stated that the government did not have any specific institution in mind. He denied that the Bill is intended to curb any particular organization.
What types of properties are covered by this new Bill?
The Bill covers government lands, buildings, playgrounds, parks, roads, and other public assets. It provides a legal framework for their responsible utilization.