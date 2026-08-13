Bigg Boss Star To Marry Afghanistan Cricketer? Actress Addresses Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshi Khan clarifies her relationship with cricketer Aftab Alam.

She affirmed their relationship is a close, family-like friendship.

Alam's marital status confirms their relationship is strictly platonic.

Arshi Khan Aftab Alam Rumours: Rumours surrounding Arshi Khan and former Afghanistan cricketer Aftab Alam have surfaced several times, but the actress has now addressed speculation about their alleged relationship. Arshi, who rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 11, explained that her bond with Alam is strictly one of friendship. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she acknowledged knowing the Afghanistan pacer but dismissed suggestions that the two were romantically involved.

Arshi Khan Clarifies Her Equation With Aftab Alam

According to Arshi, she and Alam have known each other since 2020 and have remained close friends ever since.

She described their relationship as being more like a family bond than a romantic partnership.

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"Our relationship is very good, our friendship is amazing. Our friendship is similar to that of cousins."

Arshi also pointed out that Alam is already married and has five children, making any possibility of marriage between them out of the question.

Different Career Paths

Aftab Alam represented Afghanistan across both ODI and T20I cricket during his international career.

The right-arm fast bowler featured in 27 ODIs, picking up 41 wickets, while he claimed 11 wickets from 12 T20I appearances.

His international career, however, has been inactive for several years. Alam made his T20I debut in 2012 and last represented Afghanistan in the format in 2018. His final ODI appearance came in 2019.

Arshi, meanwhile, has remained associated with the entertainment industry since gaining wider recognition through Bigg Boss 11.

She later made her Bollywood debut with 'Trahimam'.

While speculation about her equation with Alam may have generated interest among fans, Arshi's latest comments offer a straightforward explanation: the two share a close friendship, but there is no romantic relationship between them.