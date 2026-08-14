Trump Assassination Threats: US Could Not Confirm Israeli Claims of Iran Plots, Says Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israel warned US of alleged Iranian plots against Trump.

US intelligence could not independently verify specific Israeli threats.

Trump protected by plane swap despite unverified warnings.

The United States received multiple warnings from Israel over the past year that Iran was allegedly planning to assassinate President Donald Trump, but US intelligence agencies were unable to independently verify some of the specific threats, according to Reuters, which cited a current US official and two former officials.

The warnings, some of which were passed to US intelligence agencies and others conveyed directly by Israeli officials to senior White House officials, included alleged plans to target Trump with a sniper or recruit an attacker to stab him during a large public event.

The warnings reportedly began ahead of the 12-day war in June 2025 and became more frequent before the United States decided to go to war with Iran in February. One of the most detailed alerts came ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara in July, according to the US official and another person familiar with the matter.

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Israel Warned of Possible Attack

Israeli officials reportedly told the White House that intelligence indicated Iran could attempt to kill Trump while he travelled to the NATO summit. One possibility cited in the warning was an attack using a shoulder-launched missile against Air Force One.

US intelligence agencies have long assessed that Iran wants to retaliate against Trump over the 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. However, according to the officials cited by Reuters, the Central Intelligence Agency has not been able to corroborate some of the specific threats against Trump that Israeli intelligence has shared since early last year.

The Turkish intelligence community also reportedly found no evidence supporting the Israeli warning linked to Trump's NATO summit trip. A Turkish official said Ankara communicated that assessment to US officials.

Secret Flight Operation Put in Place

Although the warnings could not be independently confirmed, US officials and the Secret Service took steps to reduce potential risks to Trump's safety. Those precautions included an unusual deception operation during his Turkey trip.

Trump was moved from Air Force One to another aircraft for his flight out of the country, according to the report. The operation was intended to protect the president despite the absence of independent intelligence confirming the alleged Iranian threat.

The Israeli embassy rejected suggestions that Israel was using intelligence-sharing to influence US policy towards Iran. A spokesperson said those making such claims could also accuse Israel of withholding important intelligence when it suited their interests.

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Trump's Security Remains Priority: Secret Service

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi declined to comment on specific intelligence matters but said the agency continues to focus on protecting Trump amid recent assassination attempts and an increase in threats against the president.

"The U.S. Secret Service continuously analyses a wide range of information to guide our protective operations in real time and across every location we secure," Guglielmi said.

The warnings come against the backdrop of longstanding US assessments that Iran remains interested in retaliating for Soleimani's killing. While some Israeli intelligence about potential attacks on Trump could not be independently verified, US authorities have nevertheless taken precautions to address the risks.