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English NewsNews‘Time For Manan Mishra To Resign?’: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Targets BCI Chief Over NALSAR Row

‘Time For Manan Mishra To Resign?’: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Targets BCI Chief Over NALSAR Row

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke targets BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra over the NALSAR row, questioning whether it is time for him to resign.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
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  • CJP demands complete withdrawal of inquiry against NALSAR students.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, has taken a series of pointed jibes at Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra amid the continuing controversy over NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 graduates. Dipke questioned whether it was time for Mishra to resign and posted a reference to “repaying the debt” for a Rajya Sabha seat. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has withdrawn its earlier direction to State Bar Councils to halt the enrolment of 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, after a controversy over a student campaign against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant attending the university’s convocation.

Dipke’s posts

Dipke’s posts targeted Mishra directly. In one, he asked, “Time for Manan Mishra isteefa do?” In another, he wrote, “Repaying the debt for the Rajya Sabha seat.” He later posted, “What if all legal cockroaches come together?”

Also Read: PM Modi Calls Harsimrat Kaur, Enquires About Badal’s Health After Nanded Attack

CJP Takes On BCI

Responding to BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, Cockroach Janta Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the portion seeking the names of students and ordering an “inquiry” against them for their peaceful dissent still remained, according to the council’s latest communication.

“IMMEDIATELY withdraw that entire letter,” Das said, arguing that no student at NALSAR should face an inquiry for peacefully expressing dissent.

While the enrolment freeze has now been withdrawn, the CJP has turned its focus to the remaining provisions concerning the students and the proposed inquiry.

Also Read: Bar Council Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Order Halting NALSAR 2026 Students’ Enrolment Over CJI Row

Before You Go

STUDENT PROTEST: Nursing Students’ Agitation Intensifies in Bhopal, Schoolchildren Protest in Uttarakhand

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP CJI Surya Kant Abhijeet Dipke Manan Mishra
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