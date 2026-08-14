India-Bangladesh Tour In Jeopardy? Report Provides Key Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's Bangladesh tour uncertain, awaiting government clearance from BCCI.

BCCI in talks, positive outlook for series progression.

Cricket relations between India, Bangladesh have reportedly improved.

India Bangladesh Tour: India's proposed tour of Bangladesh remains uncertain, but the series has not been officially called off. While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) continues to hope that the Indian team will make the trip, the BCCI is still waiting for clearance from the Indian government before any final decision can be taken. The tour has already been delayed, with relations between the two cricket boards facing considerable uncertainty in recent months.

However, a fresh update from a BCCI source suggests that the possibility of the series going ahead remains open.

BCCI Awaits Government Clearance For Bangladesh Tour

According to ANI, discussions between the BCCI and the Indian High Commission are currently underway.

The board has made it clear that government approval will be the key factor in determining whether India travels to Bangladesh.

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"The Bangladesh tour can only take place after government approval. We are in talks with the High Commissioner. The final decision will be taken only after government approval."

The comments indicate that the tour's status cannot be settled until the necessary clearance is received.

There is also optimism that the two boards have moved towards a better working relationship.

Another BCCI source claimed that the relationship with the BCB has improved, although the schedule remains unresolved.

"Relations with the Bangladesh Cricket Board are now good. We are awaiting approval from our government. The timing of the series has not been finalized, but will be finalized once approval is received."

India-Bangladesh Cricket Relations Hit Rough Patch

The uncertainty surrounding the tour follows a difficult period in India-Bangladesh cricket relations.

Tensions increased earlier this year after the BCCI asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman amid growing protests.

Bangladesh subsequently took several significant decisions, including barring the IPL from being staged in the country and opting against travelling to India for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh also requested that its World Cup matches be moved to Sri Lanka. ICC ultimately rejected the proposal, and Bangladesh subsequently missed the 2026 T20 World Cup.

However, the political landscape appears to be changing following Bangladesh's general election. The country's new government is seeking to rebuild relations, potentially creating a more favourable environment for cricketing ties.