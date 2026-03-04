Wankhede Stadium Weather Update: Forecast From 6 PM To 12 AM For IND vs ENG Semi-Final

Wankhede Stadium Weather Update: As cricket fans gear up for the blockbuster T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England, all eyes are on the Mumbai sky. With IND vs ENG semifinal match set to take place at the historic Wankhede Stadium, here is the detailed atmospheric forecast for tonight’s high-stakes encounter.

Hourly Forecast: 6:00 PM IST to 12:00 AM IST

The good news for fans is that there is zero probability of rain during IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal match hours. However, Mumbai’s signature coastal conditions will still play a major role in the game’s outcome.

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM (The Toss & Powerplay):

Temperature: 29°C (Feels like 32°C).

Sky: Clear with a light sea breeze.

Humidity: 65% - manageable, but starting to rise.

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Middle Overs):

Temperature: 27°C.

Humidity: 78% - Heavy Dew Alert. The ball will likely become slippery, making it difficult for spinners to grip and fast bowlers to nail yorkers.

10:30 PM - 12:00 AM (The Finish):

Temperature: 26°C.

Conditions: High humidity levels (above 82%). This significantly favors the team batting second, as the outfield will be wet and the ball will come onto the bat much faster.

Pitch & Playing Conditions

The Dew Factor: Experts suggest that the team winning the toss will almost certainly choose to bowl first. Defending a total at Wankhede during the night is notoriously difficult due to the "wet ball" syndrome.

Sea Breeze: The evening wind from the Arabian Sea might assist swing bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer in the first 4-5 overs before the dew settles in.

What Happens If It Rains?

While the forecast is clear, ICC has strict protocols for the knockouts:

Reserve Day: If a result isn't reached tonight, the match will move to Friday, March 6.

Minimum Play: At least 10 overs per side must be completed to constitute a match.

"Group Rank" Rule: In the unlikely event of a total washout on both days, England will qualify for the final because they finished higher in their respective Super 8 group compared to India.