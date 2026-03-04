Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wankhede Stadium Weather Update: Forecast From 6 PM To 12 AM For IND vs ENG Semi-Final

Wankhede Stadium Weather Update: Mumbai’s signature coastal conditions will still play a major role in IND vs ENG semifinal match's outcome.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

Wankhede Stadium Weather Update: As cricket fans gear up for the blockbuster T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England, all eyes are on the Mumbai sky. With IND vs ENG semifinal match set to take place at the historic Wankhede Stadium, here is the detailed atmospheric forecast for tonight’s high-stakes encounter.

Hourly Forecast: 6:00 PM IST to 12:00 AM IST

The good news for fans is that there is zero probability of rain during IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal match hours. However, Mumbai’s signature coastal conditions will still play a major role in the game’s outcome.

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM (The Toss & Powerplay):

Temperature: 29°C (Feels like 32°C).

Sky: Clear with a light sea breeze.

Humidity: 65% - manageable, but starting to rise.

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Middle Overs):

Temperature: 27°C.

Humidity: 78% - Heavy Dew Alert. The ball will likely become slippery, making it difficult for spinners to grip and fast bowlers to nail yorkers.

10:30 PM - 12:00 AM (The Finish):

Temperature: 26°C.

Conditions: High humidity levels (above 82%). This significantly favors the team batting second, as the outfield will be wet and the ball will come onto the bat much faster.

Pitch & Playing Conditions

The Dew Factor: Experts suggest that the team winning the toss will almost certainly choose to bowl first. Defending a total at Wankhede during the night is notoriously difficult due to the "wet ball" syndrome.

Sea Breeze: The evening wind from the Arabian Sea might assist swing bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer in the first 4-5 overs before the dew settles in.

What Happens If It Rains?

While the forecast is clear, ICC has strict protocols for the knockouts:

Reserve Day: If a result isn't reached tonight, the match will move to Friday, March 6.

Minimum Play: At least 10 overs per side must be completed to constitute a match.

"Group Rank" Rule: In the unlikely event of a total washout on both days, England will qualify for the final because they finished higher in their respective Super 8 group compared to India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the probability of rain during the India vs England semi-final match?

There is zero probability of rain during the match hours. The forecast indicates clear skies for the high-stakes encounter.

How will humidity affect the match at Wankhede Stadium?

Humidity will rise throughout the match, reaching above 82% by the end. This will cause heavy dew, making the ball slippery and favoring the team batting second.

What is the significance of the toss and dew factor in this match?

The team winning the toss will likely choose to bowl first due to the difficult 'wet ball' syndrome at night. The dew significantly impacts defending a total.

What happens if the match is interrupted by rain or cannot be completed?

If a result isn't reached, the match will move to a reserve day. A minimum of 10 overs per side is required for a valid match.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
