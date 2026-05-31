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HomeNewsIndiaStay Hydrated, Take Extra Care: PM Modi Shares Tips To Beat The Heat In Mann Ki Baat

Stay Hydrated, Take Extra Care: PM Modi Shares Tips To Beat The Heat In Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi on Sunday urged citizens to stay hydrated and follow official heat safety advisories as large parts of the country continue to experience soaring temperatures.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 May 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to stay hydrated during rising temperatures.
  • He advised taking precautions when venturing outdoors in the sun.
  • Modi also highlighted the diverse varieties of mangoes across India.
  • The journey of mangoes now extends from villages to global markets.

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to stay hydrated in view of soaring temperatures across the country.

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, he said people should take extra precautions when stepping out in the sun.

"With temperatures soaring across much of the country, it is important to take extra care. Stay hydrated. If you need to step out in the sun, do so cautiously and take necessary precautions," he said.

"Keep drinking water. Don't forget the guidelines issued by various government departments in this regard either," he said.

Prime Minister Modi had on Wednesday last also urged citizens to take maximum precautions as the country is witnessing soaring temperatures, and said staying hydrated is key during such harsh weather.

Modi also referred to the king of fruits, saying there is hardly a home where mangoes are not talked about in the summer season.

He noted that every region has its own mango and its own aroma.

"Hapus or alphonso of Maharashtra, Kesar of Gujarat - these are the lifeblood of 'aamras'; Dussehri of Uttar Pradesh and Langra of Kashi. There are mangoes from Bihar, whose aroma can be smelt from far. Chausa, Malda - memories of people are tied to every name," he said.

The prime minister said if someone goes to South India, people will find other varieties like Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelam, Malgova; there is Himsagar in Bengal; Suvarnarekha of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

"In other words, the place changes, and so does the mango's form, colour, and taste...This journey of the mango is now reaching from villages to the global market," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What advice did Prime Minister Modi give regarding the soaring temperatures?

Prime Minister Modi advised people to stay hydrated and take extra precautions when stepping out in the sun due to the rising temperatures.

Which mango varieties did Prime Minister Modi mention from different regions?

He mentioned Hapus and Kesar from Maharashtra and Gujarat, Dussehri and Langra from Uttar Pradesh, and varieties like Banganapalli and Totapuri from South India.

What is the significance of mangoes in Indian households during summer?

Mangoes are a cherished fruit during summer, with almost every home discussing and enjoying different regional varieties and their unique aromas.

How is the journey of mangoes evolving?

The prime minister noted that mangoes are now reaching from villages to the global market, highlighting their expanding reach.

Published at : 31 May 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Heatwave PM Modi 'Mann Ki Baat'
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