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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Benched? India's Bold World Cup Strategy Emerges: Report

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Benched? India's Bold World Cup Strategy Emerges: Report

India could rotate Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in upcoming ODIs as the team management reportedly focuses on building bench strength ahead of the next ICC World Cup.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India plans rotating senior players, including Kohli and Rohit.
  • Policy aims to manage workload, build strong bench strength.
  • Younger players, like Jaiswal, will gain crucial international exposure.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Rotation Policy: India's preparations for the next ICC World Cup could involve an important shift in strategy, with senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reportedly expected to be rested on a rotational basis as the team management looks to build squad depth. According to the Times of India, the selectors and team management have been discussing a rotation policy with the experienced core for some time. The idea is to ensure younger players receive adequate opportunities while also managing the workload of India's veteran trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Management Keen To Build Bench Strength

The TOI report states that the move is aimed at avoiding a situation where a key player is unavailable close to a major tournament without a match-ready replacement waiting in the wings.

An example of this approach reportedly came during India's ODI series against Afghanistan last month.

Read More: Jasprit Bumrah Just One Wicket Away From Massive Milestone

The management had considered resting Rohit Sharma for the third ODI to allow Yashasvi Jaiswal an opportunity at the top of the order.

In the end, captain Shubman Gill shifted to No. 3, enabling Rohit to continue opening alongside Jaiswal.

Although Jaiswal has featured only sparingly in ODI cricket, he has made a strong impression in the format of late, scoring two centuries in his last three appearances for India.

World Cup Planning Already Underway

The report further claims that Jaiswal remains in India's plans for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

At the same time, the management is also keen to ensure a reliable backup wicketkeeper gains enough international exposure behind first-choice keeper KL Rahul. As per a source quoted by the report:

"The team management doesn't want a situation where a senior player breaks down and there is no one ready with enough game time. The issue is that Rohit, Kohli, and Rahul don't play much international white-ball cricket besides ODIs. Rohit may get a full run in England. If his form suffers here, he may not get that run in the following series,"

In short, with India entering a crucial phase of ODI cricket, balancing the experience of established stars with the development of emerging talent appears to be one of the team's biggest priorities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new strategy is India implementing for its senior cricketers?

India is reportedly adopting a rotation policy for senior stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. This strategy aims to manage their workload and build squad depth ahead of the next ICC World Cup.

What is the main reason behind India's new rotation policy?

The policy aims to build bench strength and avoid situations where a key player is unavailable close to a major tournament without a match-ready replacement. It ensures younger players get adequate opportunities.

Which young player is being considered for India's future ODI plans?

Yashasvi Jaiswal remains in India's plans for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The management is also keen to ensure a reliable backup wicketkeeper gains enough international exposure.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA Yashasvi Jaiswal
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