IND vs ENG ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah Just One Wicket Away From Massive Milestone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah needs one more wicket for 150 ODI wickets.

He returns for India's crucial ODI series against England.

Bumrah's comeback strengthens India after recent T20I losses.

Bumrah ODI Wickets Record: Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of yet another landmark in his remarkable international career. The Indian pace spearhead requires just one more wicket to complete 150 ODI wickets, a feat he is expected to achieve during India's upcoming three-match ODI series opener against England. The right-arm quick returns to the 50-over format after a long absence, with fans eagerly awaiting his comeback as India look to bounce back from a disappointing T20I tour of Ireland and England.

One Wicket Away From 150

Bumrah currently has 149 wickets from 89 ODIs, having made his debut against Australia in Sydney in January 2016.

He has built one of the finest bowling records in modern-day ODI cricket, averaging 23.55 with an economy rate of 4.60 and a strike rate of 30.74.

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His best figures remain 6/19, while he has also registered two five-wicket hauls and six four-wicket hauls in the format.

Reaching the 150-wicket mark would further underline Bumrah's status as one of India's premier white-ball bowlers, especially considering he would have achieved the milestone in just 90 matches.

India's Biggest Weapon Returns

Jasprit Bumrah's return could hardly have come at a better time. India endured a forgettable T20I campaign, suffering series defeats to both Ireland and England, prompting widespread calls for a stronger showing from the ODI squad led by senior stars.

The pace ace has not featured in an ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, making his comeback one of the biggest talking points ahead of the England series.

His ability to strike with the new ball, dominate the middle overs and close out innings at the death remains unmatched in world cricket.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also returning to the ODI setup, India will hope Bumrah's milestone becomes part of a successful revival as they aim to begin the 50-over leg on a winning note.