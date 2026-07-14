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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs ENG ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah Just One Wicket Away From Massive Milestone

IND vs ENG ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah Just One Wicket Away From Massive Milestone

Jasprit Bumrah is just one wicket away from completing 150 ODI wickets as the Indian pace spearhead prepares to return in the ODI series against England.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jasprit Bumrah needs one more wicket for 150 ODI wickets.
  • He returns for India's crucial ODI series against England.
  • Bumrah's comeback strengthens India after recent T20I losses.

Bumrah ODI Wickets Record: Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of yet another landmark in his remarkable international career. The Indian pace spearhead requires just one more wicket to complete 150 ODI wickets, a feat he is expected to achieve during India's upcoming three-match ODI series opener against England. The right-arm quick returns to the 50-over format after a long absence, with fans eagerly awaiting his comeback as India look to bounce back from a disappointing T20I tour of Ireland and England.

One Wicket Away From 150

Bumrah currently has 149 wickets from 89 ODIs, having made his debut against Australia in Sydney in January 2016.

He has built one of the finest bowling records in modern-day ODI cricket, averaging 23.55 with an economy rate of 4.60 and a strike rate of 30.74.

Also Check: 127-kg Cricketer Who Became World Cup Hero With One Stunning Catch

His best figures remain 6/19, while he has also registered two five-wicket hauls and six four-wicket hauls in the format.

Reaching the 150-wicket mark would further underline Bumrah's status as one of India's premier white-ball bowlers, especially considering he would have achieved the milestone in just 90 matches.

India's Biggest Weapon Returns

Jasprit Bumrah's return could hardly have come at a better time. India endured a forgettable T20I campaign, suffering series defeats to both Ireland and England, prompting widespread calls for a stronger showing from the ODI squad led by senior stars.

The pace ace has not featured in an ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, making his comeback one of the biggest talking points ahead of the England series.

His ability to strike with the new ball, dominate the middle overs and close out innings at the death remains unmatched in world cricket.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also returning to the ODI setup, India will hope Bumrah's milestone becomes part of a successful revival as they aim to begin the 50-over leg on a winning note.

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone is Jasprit Bumrah close to achieving in ODI cricket?

Jasprit Bumrah is one wicket away from completing 150 ODI wickets. He is expected to reach this milestone during India's upcoming ODI series opener against England.

When did Jasprit Bumrah last play an ODI match?

Jasprit Bumrah's last appearance in an ODI was during the 2023 World Cup final. He is now making a comeback to the 50-over format.

What are some of Jasprit Bumrah's notable achievements in his ODI career?

Bumrah has taken 149 wickets in 89 ODIs, with a best of 6/19. He also has two five-wicket hauls and six four-wicket hauls.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah's return important for the Indian team?

His return comes after India's disappointing T20I campaign. Bumrah's ability to take wickets with the new ball and at the death is crucial for the team's revival in the ODI series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah IND Vs ENG ODI ROHIT SHARMA
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