Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli allegedly liked a photo of influencer LizLaz.

Fans quickly spotted and screenshotted the interaction online.

This revived past 'algorithm' jokes and fan commentary.

Kohli maintains strong IPL performance despite social media buzz.

Who is Lizlaz: Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has once again become the centre of a viral social media discussion. The star batter allegedly 'liked' a photograph of German influencer LizLaz, which was quickly spotted and screenshotted by eagle-eyed fans across the globe.

The interaction gained massive traction after photographer Advait Vaidya shared a notification screenshot on his Instagram stories. While the 'like' appeared to have been removed later, the digital trail had already triggered a wave of memes and curiosity.

Who is German Influencer LizLaz?

The creator at the heart of the trending topic is Jennifer, popularly known as LizLaz. She is a German South African digital creator and vlogger who has built a substantial following of over 439,000 users through her travel and cultural storytelling.

LizLaz holds a Master’s degree in Psychology, a background she often uses to craft engaging narratives. She is well known among Indian audiences for her immersive videos exploring cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, often trying local food and languages.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

The 'Algorithm' Joke Resurfaces

The incident has led netizens to revive the famous "Algorithm" joke from 2025. This follows a previous episode where Kohli issued a public clarification after accidentally liking a post by actor Avneet Kaur while clearing his feed.

Fans have flooded the comments sections with humorous remarks, with some jokingly suggesting that someone should take the phone away from his son, Akaay. Even teammate Yuzvendra Chahal’s fan pages joined the banter, keeping the mood lighthearted and entertaining.

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Performance Overcomes Digital Noise

Despite the off-field chatter, Kohli remains in clinical form during IPL 2026. He currently holds the Orange Cap, leading the tournament with 228 runs in five matches for the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The franchise continues to sit near the top of the points table, proving that minor social media distractions have little impact on the veteran’s professional output. For now, the "algorithm" remains the internet's favourite explanation for any celebrity social media activity.

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