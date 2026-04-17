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HomeSportsCricketWho Is LizLaz? Virat Kohli's 'Liked' German Influencer; Check Post

Who Is LizLaz? Virat Kohli's 'Liked' German Influencer; Check Post

Who Is Lizlaz: Virat Kohli trends after allegedly liking German influencer LizLaz's photo. Read about the viral 'algorithm' memes and the influencer's background.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli allegedly liked a photo of influencer LizLaz.
  • Fans quickly spotted and screenshotted the interaction online.
  • This revived past 'algorithm' jokes and fan commentary.
  • Kohli maintains strong IPL performance despite social media buzz.

Who is Lizlaz: Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has once again become the centre of a viral social media discussion. The star batter allegedly 'liked' a photograph of German influencer LizLaz, which was quickly spotted and screenshotted by eagle-eyed fans across the globe.

The interaction gained massive traction after photographer Advait Vaidya shared a notification screenshot on his Instagram stories. While the 'like' appeared to have been removed later, the digital trail had already triggered a wave of memes and curiosity.

Who is German Influencer LizLaz?

The creator at the heart of the trending topic is Jennifer, popularly known as LizLaz. She is a German South African digital creator and vlogger who has built a substantial following of over 439,000 users through her travel and cultural storytelling.

LizLaz holds a Master’s degree in Psychology, a background she often uses to craft engaging narratives. She is well known among Indian audiences for her immersive videos exploring cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, often trying local food and languages.

Watch Post

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

The 'Algorithm' Joke Resurfaces

The incident has led netizens to revive the famous "Algorithm" joke from 2025. This follows a previous episode where Kohli issued a public clarification after accidentally liking a post by actor Avneet Kaur while clearing his feed.

Fans have flooded the comments sections with humorous remarks, with some jokingly suggesting that someone should take the phone away from his son, Akaay. Even teammate Yuzvendra Chahal’s fan pages joined the banter, keeping the mood lighthearted and entertaining.

Also Read: MI To Drop Players From Squad? Hardik Pandya Hints At Overhaul After Humiliation In IPL 2026

Who Is LizLaz? Virat Kohli's 'Liked' German Influencer; Check Post

Performance Overcomes Digital Noise

Despite the off-field chatter, Kohli remains in clinical form during IPL 2026. He currently holds the Orange Cap, leading the tournament with 228 runs in five matches for the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The franchise continues to sit near the top of the points table, proving that minor social media distractions have little impact on the veteran’s professional output. For now, the "algorithm" remains the internet's favourite explanation for any celebrity social media activity.

Also Read: WATCH: Rohit, SKY's Hilarious Reaction As Shreyas Iyer Takes Impossible Relay Catch

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is LizLaz?

LizLaz, whose real name is Jennifer, is a German South African digital creator and vlogger. She is known for her travel and cultural storytelling content.

What is LizLaz's educational background?

LizLaz holds a Master's degree in Psychology. She uses this background to create engaging narratives in her content.

Why is LizLaz trending in relation to Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli allegedly 'liked' a photograph of LizLaz on social media, which was noticed by fans and led to a viral discussion and memes.

Has Virat Kohli had similar social media incidents before?

Yes, this incident has led to the revival of a joke about the 'algorithm' after a similar episode where Kohli accidentally liked a post by actor Avneet Kaur.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 LizLAz Virat Kohli Like COntroversy Virat Kohli Algorithm Joke
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