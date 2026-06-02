Watch: Virat Kohli And Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Viral 'Kikli' Dance Lights Up RCB's IPL Celebrations

The euphoria surrounding Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic back-to-back IPL triumphs shows no signs of slowing down. As the franchise enjoys its status as defending-turned-consecutive champions, behind-the-scenes footage from their victory bash has taken social media by storm.

Among the many viral clips featuring skipper Rajat Patidar, mentor Dinesh Karthik, and the rest of the squad, one standout video has fans completely obsessed: batting maestro Virat Kohli and veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar teaming up on the dance floor to perform a highly energetic, traditional Punjabi "Kikli" dance step.

WATCH VIDEO

Kohlii uploaded a normal non ad story i am shocked 😭 pic.twitter.com/ofL9zODcN7 — ss🦭 (@nushstan) June 2, 2026

Retaining the Throne in Style

The celebration comes on the heels of a magnificent, clinical performance by RCB at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Facing an in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) team led by Shubman Gill, RCB’s bowling department choked the opposition to a modest 155 runs.

The subsequent run-chase was steered effortlessly by Kohli, who anchored the innings with a match-winning, unbeaten 75*. "Chase Master" Kohli finished the final in typical box-office fashion, smashing left-arm pacer Arshad Khan for a match-ending maximum on the final ball of the 18th over.

With a 5-wicket win and two full overs to spare, RCB became only the third franchise in IPL history - after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - to successfully defend their crown.

Dream Come True for Icon

For Kohli, who was rightfully named the Player of the Match for his finals masterclass, hitting the actual winning runs to seal an IPL trophy for RCB was a lifelong aspiration realized.

Reflecting on the surreal crowning moment during the post-match presentation, an emotional Virat Kohli stated:

"This is the literal stuff you dream of. I have conceptualized this exact moment in my head so many times - wanting to be out there and hitting the winning run for the team in a final." With the drought completely broken and a second consecutive trophy locked inside the cabinet, the celebratory scenes from the Bengaluru camp prove they are winning both on the field and on the dance floor.