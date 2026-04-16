WATCH: Rohit, SKY's Hilarious Reaction As Shreyas Iyer Takes Impossible Relay Catch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer took an incredible diving catch, considered season's best.

He flicked the ball back to a teammate before falling out.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav reacted with shock and disbelief.

The athletic catch shifted game momentum, putting Mumbai under pressure.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Live: The Wankhede Stadium witnessed a moment of pure athletic brilliance during the high-stakes encounter between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Shreyas Iyer produced what is already being hailed as the catch of the season to dismiss a dangerous-looking batter.

The Punjab Kings captain demonstrated remarkable presence of mind at the boundary ropes. With the ball seemingly sailing over for a maximum, Iyer leaped high to intercept the flight before flicking the ball back to a teammate while falling out of play.

Rohit and Surya left in disbelief

The cameras immediately panned to the Mumbai dugout to capture the reactions of the senior stars. Rohit Sharma, watching from the sidelines due to his injury, was seen with his hands on his head in total shock.

Suryakumar Yadav appeared equally stunned by the athleticism on display from the opposition leader. The raw surprise on their faces served as a testament to the "impossible" nature of the catch that effectively shifted the momentum of the game.

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Boundary Awareness Of Shreyas Iyer

The replay confirms the sheer difficulty of the maneuver as Iyer balanced himself on the edge of the padding. He successfully released the ball just milliseconds before his feet made contact with the turf outside the playing area.

The second fielder completed the catch comfortably as Iyer stood up to celebrate the breakthrough. The crowd erupted as the third umpire confirmed the legality of the catch, rewarding the visiting side for their incredible tactical discipline and agility.

Impact Of Dismissal

This moment of brilliance has put the home side under significant pressure during the middle overs. The dismissal of a set batter through such an extraordinary effort has forced Mumbai to recalibrate their approach on a high-scoring surface.

Iyer’s effort highlights why Punjab has remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. Their ability to manufacture wickets through elite fielding remains a primary reason for their dominance at the top of the league standings.