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HomeSportsIPLMI To Drop Players From Squad? Hardik Pandya Hints At Overhaul After Humiliation In IPL 2026

MI To Drop Players From Squad? Hardik Pandya Hints At Overhaul After Humiliation In IPL 2026

IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS: Hardik Pandya warns of harsh changes in the Mumbai Indians squad after a 7-wicket loss to PBKS. Read his full post-match reaction and 'drawing board' plan.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Captain admits team is outclassed in all departments.
  • Tough decisions needed after consecutive losses mount.
  • Mumbai Indians face urgent need to reassess strategy.

IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS: A visibly shaken Hardik Pandya has hinted that the Mumbai Indians (MI) might be heading toward a radical reshuffle following their crushing defeat at the Wankhede. Speaking after the seven-wicket loss to the Punjab Kings, the captain admitted that the team is currently being outperformed in every single department of the game.

With the five-time champions languishing at the bottom of the table, the pressure has reached a boiling point. Pandya suggested that the time for "hoping for a turnaround" might be over, and the era of "harsh decisions" is about to begin for the struggling franchise.

Ownership And Difficult Calls

Pandya was brutal in his assessment of the team's current trajectory. He refused to hide behind excuses, instead questioning whether the current squad composition is capable of delivering results in IPL 2026.

"We need to see, do we need to make some difficult calls or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we'll turn things around," Pandya said during the post-match presentation. He emphasized that the management must now answer "harsh questions" and that individual ownership of failures is no longer optional.

"Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it for planning? We'll just figure it out and see what we can do next." He added

Outclassed By PBKS

The captain acknowledged that the Punjab Kings provided a masterclass in modern T20 cricket. From exploiting reverse swing in the first innings to mastering the dew-soaked chase, the visitors left Mumbai searching for answers that simply weren't there.

"To be very honest, I don't have much to say right now," a dejected Pandya admitted. He noted that Punjab "outbeat" them across the board, stating they bowled better, batted better, and fielded better. This complete dominance by the opposition has forced the Mumbai leadership back to the "drawing board" to identify if the issues lie in planning or individual talent.

A Rebuild of the Mumbai Indians Squad?

As Mumbai prepares for their next fixture, the focus remains on which senior stars might face the axe. With Rohit Sharma already sidelined by injury and the bowling unit conceding runs at an alarming rate, the "difficult calls" Pandya mentioned could involve benching big-name underperformers.

The franchise now faces a race against time to fix a sinking ship. Whether these "harsh questions" lead to a tactical masterstroke or a total squad collapse will define the remainder of their season. For the fans at Wankhede, the message was clear: the status quo is no longer an option.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Hardik Pandya suggest after Mumbai Indians' loss to Punjab Kings?

Hardik Pandya hinted at a radical reshuffle for Mumbai Indians, suggesting that difficult decisions might be necessary due to the team being outperformed in all departments.

What is the current situation of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians are currently languishing at the bottom of the table, facing pressure and being outclassed by opponents like Punjab Kings.

What kind of 'difficult calls' did Hardik Pandya mention?

Pandya indicated that the team management needs to consider making tough decisions regarding squad composition and individual performance rather than just hoping for a turnaround.

How did Punjab Kings perform against Mumbai Indians?

Punjab Kings provided a masterclass, outperforming Mumbai Indians in bowling, batting, and fielding, effectively outclassing them across all aspects of the game.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 MI Vs PBKS
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