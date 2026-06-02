India vs Afghanistan Test Starts June 6: Live Streaming, Telecast And Match Details

India vs Afghanistan Test Live Streaming, Telecast: With IPL 2026 now in the rearview mirror, international cricket is set to take centre stage as India prepare to host Afghanistan in a one-off Test match starting June 6. The contest will begin less than a week after the conclusion of the IPL season and marks the first Test meeting between the two sides in nearly eight years.

Afghanistan are currently on a tour of India, which will include a standalone Test followed by a three-match ODI series. The red-ball fixture is expected to draw significant attention as both teams shift their focus from franchise cricket to the international arena.

When will India vs Afghanistan Test begin?

The only Test of the series is scheduled to get underway on June 6.

Where will India vs Afghanistan Test match be played?

IND vs AFG Test match will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Where can fans watch India vs Afghanistan Test match on television?

Viewers can catch live broadcast of India vs Afghanistan Test on the Star Sports Network.

Where will IND vs AFG Test match live streaming be available?

IND vs AFG Test match will be streamed live on JioCinema.

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India Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey and Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper).

Afghanistan Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (Wicketkeeper), Ikram Alikhil (Wicketkeeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi and Saleem Safi.

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