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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Next Assignment For India: Dates, Timings, And Venues Confirmed

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Next Assignment For India: Dates, Timings, And Venues Confirmed

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered strong individual performances with the bat in IND-ENG ODIs, despite India losing the series 2-1 to England.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 04:57 PM (IST)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma next match for India: Following the conclusion of India’s ODI series in England, senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will take a scheduled break as India tours Zimbabwe for T20Is and Sri Lanka for Tests. The star duo is set to return to international action during the West Indies Tour of India in late September 2026.

Both experienced batters - who retired from T20 Internationals following India's 2024 World Cup triumph - will headline India's 50-over squad as preparations intensify for 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.

West Indies Tour of India 2026: ODI Schedule

IND vs WI 1st ODI: Sunday, September 27, 2026 | Time: 2:00 PM IST | Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | Time: 2:00 PM IST | ACA Stadium, Guwahati

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026 | Time: 2:00 PM IST | Maharaja Singh PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh

Virat-Rohit's performance in IND-ENG ODIs

In the three-match IND vs ENG ODI series in July 2026, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered strong individual performances with the bat, despite India losing the series 2-1 to England. Both legends struggled in the opening match but bounced back significantly as the series progressed, culminating in a historic partnership during a high-scoring thriller at Lord's.

Also Read | WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Viral Flying Kiss Leaves Ritika In Tears After Lord's Century

Over the course of the three-match ODI series, former India skipper Rohit Sharma finished as India's highest run-scorer. The India captain amassed 175 runs in three innings, with a highest score of 138. He averaged 58.33 and maintained a strike rate of 98.31, while smashing 19 fours and six sixes.

Virat Kohli also enjoyed a productive series, scoring 144 runs in three innings. The batting stalwart's best score was 74, and he finished with an average of 48.00. Kohli scored at an impressive strike rate of 109.09, hitting 13 boundaries and three sixes across the series.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma next play for India?

They are set to return to international action during the West Indies Tour of India in late September 2026, following a scheduled break.

What is the schedule for the West Indies Tour of India in 2026?

The ODI series includes matches on September 27 (Thiruvananthapuram), September 30 (Guwahati), and October 3 (New Chandigarh) in 2026.

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play in the upcoming tours to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka?

No, they will take a scheduled break after the England ODI series. They will not participate in the tours to Zimbabwe for T20Is and Sri Lanka for Tests.

How did Rohit Sharma perform in the IND vs ENG ODI series?

Rohit Sharma was India's highest run-scorer with 175 runs in three innings. He averaged 58.33 with a high score of 138.

What was Virat Kohli's performance like in the IND vs ENG ODI series?

Virat Kohli scored 144 runs in three innings during the series. He maintained an average of 48.00 and his best score was 74.

Published at : 20 Jul 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Zimbabwe ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs ZIM VIrat Kohli
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