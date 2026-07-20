Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Next Assignment For India: Dates, Timings, And Venues Confirmed

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma next match for India: Following the conclusion of India’s ODI series in England, senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will take a scheduled break as India tours Zimbabwe for T20Is and Sri Lanka for Tests. The star duo is set to return to international action during the West Indies Tour of India in late September 2026.

Both experienced batters - who retired from T20 Internationals following India's 2024 World Cup triumph - will headline India's 50-over squad as preparations intensify for 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.

West Indies Tour of India 2026: ODI Schedule

IND vs WI 1st ODI: Sunday, September 27, 2026 | Time: 2:00 PM IST | Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | Time: 2:00 PM IST | ACA Stadium, Guwahati

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026 | Time: 2:00 PM IST | Maharaja Singh PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh

Virat-Rohit's performance in IND-ENG ODIs

In the three-match IND vs ENG ODI series in July 2026, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered strong individual performances with the bat, despite India losing the series 2-1 to England. Both legends struggled in the opening match but bounced back significantly as the series progressed, culminating in a historic partnership during a high-scoring thriller at Lord's.

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Over the course of the three-match ODI series, former India skipper Rohit Sharma finished as India's highest run-scorer. The India captain amassed 175 runs in three innings, with a highest score of 138. He averaged 58.33 and maintained a strike rate of 98.31, while smashing 19 fours and six sixes.

Virat Kohli also enjoyed a productive series, scoring 144 runs in three innings. The batting stalwart's best score was 74, and he finished with an average of 48.00. Kohli scored at an impressive strike rate of 109.09, hitting 13 boundaries and three sixes across the series.