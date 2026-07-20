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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma's Viral Flying Kiss Leaves Ritika In Tears After Lord's Century

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Viral Flying Kiss Leaves Ritika In Tears After Lord's Century

Rohit Sharma blew a flying kiss to an emotional Ritika Sajdeh after his record-breaking century at Lord's. Watch the heartwarming moment that went viral.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma scored historic century, celebrated emotionally with his wife.
  • England posted 387/3; India fell short by 27 runs.
  • England secured the 2-1 ODI series victory at Lord's.

Rohit Sharma produced one of the finest innings of his ODI career at Lord's on Sunday, but it was his celebration after reaching three figures that captured the attention of fans. After completing a historic century against England in the series-deciding third ODI, the India opener looked towards the stands, where his wife Ritika Sajdeh was watching. Seeing her in tears, Rohit smiled and blew her a flying kiss in a moment that quickly went viral.

Rohit's Celebration Wins Hearts

The touching exchange came moments after Rohit reached his 34th ODI hundred. Television cameras showed Ritika applauding from the stands before wiping away tears as her husband acknowledged her with a flying kiss.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, with fans praising the emotional moment between the couple. It added a personal touch to an innings that carried significant weight for both Rohit and India.

WATCH VIDEO

The century also arrived after weeks of discussion around Rohit's future in ODI cricket. He answered those questions in the best possible way, leading India's chase with authority on one of the game's biggest stages.

Record-Breaking Knock At Lord's

Rohit scored 138 from 110 deliveries, striking 17 fours and five sixes. It was the first ODI century by an Indian batter at Lord's and another milestone in his decorated career.

At 39 years and 80 days, Rohit also became the oldest Indian to score an ODI century. The innings underlined his ability to perform in high-pressure matches despite growing scrutiny over his future.

He shared a 147-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, who made 77, before adding another 113 runs with Virat Kohli, who contributed 74. Their partnerships kept India firmly in the chase despite the steep target.

England Hold Their Nerve

Earlier, England piled up 387/3 after Ben Duckett struck 141. Jacob Bethell made 91 during a 192-run opening stand, while Joe Root finished unbeaten on 74. Jos Buttler's unbeaten 41 from just 13 balls provided the late acceleration.

India looked well placed for much of the chase before England hit back in the closing overs. Sam Curran removed Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel to swing the contest in the hosts' favour.

Jofra Archer then dismissed KL Rahul as India finished on 360/7, falling 27 runs short. England sealed the ODI series 2-1, but Rohit's memorable century and his heartfelt celebration with Ritika became one of the defining images of the match.

 

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rohit Sharma do after scoring his century at Lord's?

After reaching his century, Rohit Sharma looked towards the stands, smiled, and blew a flying kiss to his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who was seen crying. This emotional moment quickly went viral online.

What records did Rohit Sharma achieve with his century at Lord's?

Rohit Sharma's century was the first ODI century by an Indian batter at Lord's. At 39 years and 80 days, he also became the oldest Indian to score an ODI century.

Did Rohit Sharma's century lead India to victory in the match?

Despite Rohit Sharma's 138 runs, India finished on 360/7, falling 27 runs short of England's total. England won the series 2-1.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Ritika Sajdeh Rohit Sharma Celebration Rohit Sharma Flying Kiss
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