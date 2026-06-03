Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back! IND vs NZ ODI Schedule Announced

The Indian cricket ecosystem is buzzing with anticipation following the official announcement of Team India’s high-profile tour of New Zealand later this year. Adding massive star power to the upcoming white-ball leg, veteran icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are locked to make a major return to the One Day International (ODI) squad, anchoring a blockbuster multi-format bilateral series in the southern hemisphere.

The grueling, month-long tour kicks off in late October and features a packed itinerary consisting of five T20 Internationals, five ODIs, and a highly critical two-match Test series.

Also Read | Once An IPL Crorepati, Now A Bank Employee - Guess Who?

India Tour of New Zealand 2026: Complete Schedule

The tour is structured to progress seamlessly from the shortest format of the game through to the traditional five-day format, offering cricket enthusiasts non-stop action across October, November, and December.

IND vs NZ T20I Series (October 22 - November 1)

The tour opens with a rapid-fire, five-match T20I series, allowing both teams to test their explosive young talent.

1st T20I: October 22

2nd T20I: October 24

3rd T20I: October 27

4th T20I: October 30

5th T20I: November 1

IND vs ZN ODI Series (November 4 - November 15)

The 50-over format will grab the premium spotlight as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli step back onto the field to bolster the top-order.

1st ODI: November 4

2nd ODI: November 7

3rd ODI: November 10

4th ODI: November 13

5th ODI: November 15

IND vs NZ Test Series (November 19 - December 1)

The tour concludes with two high-stakes Test matches, heavily tied into the World Test Championship cycle, where playing conditions are expected to severely test the batters.

1st Test: November 19 to November 23

2nd Test: November 27 to December 1

Why India's NZ Tour Matters

Playing in New Zealand has historically presented a unique challenge for Indian squads due to the heavy wind factor, lateral movement, and drop-in pitches. The inclusion of seasoned anchors like Kohli and Sharma for the ODI leg adds much-needed stability to the middle order, ensuring that India fields its absolute best combinations as they prepare for major upcoming ICC cycles.