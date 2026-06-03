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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back! IND vs NZ ODI Schedule Announced

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back! IND vs NZ ODI Schedule Announced

India vs New Zealand ODIs: The 50-over format will grab the premium spotlight as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli step back onto the field to bolster the top-order.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

The Indian cricket ecosystem is buzzing with anticipation following the official announcement of Team India’s high-profile tour of New Zealand later this year. Adding massive star power to the upcoming white-ball leg, veteran icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are locked to make a major return to the One Day International (ODI) squad, anchoring a blockbuster multi-format bilateral series in the southern hemisphere.

The grueling, month-long tour kicks off in late October and features a packed itinerary consisting of five T20 Internationals, five ODIs, and a highly critical two-match Test series.

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India Tour of New Zealand 2026: Complete Schedule

The tour is structured to progress seamlessly from the shortest format of the game through to the traditional five-day format, offering cricket enthusiasts non-stop action across October, November, and December.

IND vs NZ T20I Series (October 22 - November 1)

The tour opens with a rapid-fire, five-match T20I series, allowing both teams to test their explosive young talent.

1st T20I: October 22

2nd T20I: October 24

3rd T20I: October 27

4th T20I: October 30

5th T20I: November 1

IND vs ZN ODI Series (November 4 - November 15)

The 50-over format will grab the premium spotlight as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli step back onto the field to bolster the top-order.

1st ODI: November 4

2nd ODI: November 7

3rd ODI: November 10

4th ODI: November 13

5th ODI: November 15

IND vs NZ Test Series (November 19 - December 1)

The tour concludes with two high-stakes Test matches, heavily tied into the World Test Championship cycle, where playing conditions are expected to severely test the batters.

1st Test: November 19 to November 23

2nd Test: November 27 to December 1

Why India's NZ Tour Matters

Playing in New Zealand has historically presented a unique challenge for Indian squads due to the heavy wind factor, lateral movement, and drop-in pitches. The inclusion of seasoned anchors like Kohli and Sharma for the ODI leg adds much-needed stability to the middle order, ensuring that India fields its absolute best combinations as they prepare for major upcoming ICC cycles.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does the India tour of New Zealand begin?

The Indian cricket team's tour of New Zealand kicks off in late October with a five-match T20I series.

Which veteran players are returning for the ODI series against New Zealand?

Veteran icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to make a major return to the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand.

What formats of cricket will be played during India's tour of New Zealand?

The tour features five T20 Internationals, five ODIs, and a two-match Test series, spanning October, November, and December.

What makes playing in New Zealand a unique challenge for Indian teams?

Playing in New Zealand presents challenges due to heavy wind, lateral movement, and drop-in pitches, which can severely test batters.

Published at : 03 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODI Schedule
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