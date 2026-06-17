WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Escapes As Third Umpire Overturns Controversial Catch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced a controversial catch appeal early in match.

Third umpire reviewed spectacular one-handed catch for dismissal carefully.

Replays indicated ball touched ground; Sooryavanshi given not out.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controversial Catch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again found himself at the heart of a talking point in the ongoing Tri-Nation series, this time in India A's crucial clash against Afghanistan A. The teenage batting sensation was involved in a contentious moment early in the innings when a spectacular catch appeared to have ended his stay at the crease. However, a third-umpire review sparked debate among players and spectators alike, leading to a decision that left the Afghanistan A side visibly frustrated. Check it out:

The dramatic incident unfolded inside the opening two overs of India's innings and quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the match.

Spectacular Effort Leads To Lengthy Review

The moment arrived when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attempted an attacking cut shot against Shams-ur-Rahman.

Diving sharply to his left, the fielder grabbed the ball with one hand in what initially looked like a remarkable catch. Several players immediately celebrated, convinced they had secured an early breakthrough.

However, rather than raising his finger straight away, the on-field umpire opted to send the decision upstairs for further examination. Multiple replays were then reviewed by the third umpire to determine whether the catch had been completed cleanly.

Also Check: Team India Advised To Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After On-Field Spat

Why Was Sooryavanshi Given Not Out?

The decision eventually went in favour of the Indian batsman. Replays from different angles appeared to show the ball making contact with the ground as Faridoon completed the catch while falling.

After carefully studying the footage, the third umpire concluded that the catch did not satisfy the required conditions and ruled Sooryavanshi not out.

The verdict surprised several Afghanistan A players, who strongly felt the catch had been taken fairly. Their reactions made it clear they disagreed with the decision as they asked the on-field officials for an explanation.

The ruling ensured Sooryavanshi received a reprieve at a very early stage of his innings, while Afghanistan A were left wondering what might have been.