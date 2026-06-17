Team India Advised To Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After On-Field Spat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in physical on-field altercation.

Sanjay Manjrekar advocated benching Sooryavanshi for disciplinary message.

Match officials fined both players; management did not bench him.

Sooryavanshi played, scoring 38 runs, despite disciplinary concerns.

INDIA A Vs AFGHANISTAN A: Former international batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has publicly called for strict disciplinary action against teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following an aggressive physical altercation on the pitch. The highly respected television commentator firmly believes the management should have sent a definitive message regarding player conduct by benching the young opener during Wednesday's competitive fixture.

Suggestion For Immediate Drop

The vocal cricket analyst took to his personal social media account to explain exactly how team management should handle the highly publicised disciplinary breach.

"If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG," Manjrekar stated on his official X handle on Wednesday.

The experienced commentator emphasized that such a selection decision would establish necessary structural boundaries regarding behavioral standards, regardless of whatever frustrations occurred during active play.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Yet Again In Dambulla After Heated Row With Sri Lanka Player

"Only to let him know that’s it’s not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations," the prominent cricket pundit explicitly added to his post.

The strong public stance from the former top-order batsman quickly sparked widespread debate across digital sports forums regarding how younger players manage high-stress match environments.

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If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that’s it’s not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 17, 2026

Aggressive Onfield Altercation

The controversial incident unfolded during a highly tense match against the host nation when the opening batter clashed aggressively with local bowler Vishen Halambage.

The heated mid-pitch confrontation escalated rapidly to include physical pushing, forcing the match officials to run over immediately to separate the two furious young competitors.

The international match referee subsequently penalized both cricketers following a comprehensive post-game review, docking fifty per cent of their official match fees for the disciplinary breach.

ALSO READ | Sooryavanshi-Halambage Row: Match Officials Take Disciplinary Action After Heated Clash

Despite the heavy financial fine and growing public criticism, the team management decided against benching the explosive opening batsman for the ongoing game against Afghanistan A.

The fifteen-year-old selection remained inside the starting lineup, contributing thirty-eight runs off twenty-eight deliveries before throwing his wicket away during the opening powerplay overs.

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🚨 VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI UNDER FIRE 🚨



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- Absolutely pathetic behavior. No player is bigger than the game, and such actions have no place in cricket. Absolutely pathetic.pic.twitter.com/NZ1aM0vEtD — Rayham. (@RayhamUnplugged) June 15, 2026