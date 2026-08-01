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English NewsSportsCricketTop 7 Indian Cricketers With Most ODI World Cup Appearances

Top 7 Indian Cricketers With Most ODI World Cup Appearances

Rohit Sharma has represented India in three ODI World Cups so far, making his debut in 2015 before featuring in 2019 and 2023.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 10:22 AM (IST)

India lifted its maiden ODI World Cup title under Kapil Dev in 1983, before ending a 28-year wait with a second triumph under MS Dhoni in 2011. Over the years, several Indian legends have featured in multiple editions of cricket's biggest 50-over tournament. Here's a look at the seven Indian players with the most ODI World Cup appearances.

1. Sachin Tendulkar - 6 World Cups

Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with six ODI World Cup appearances. He made his World Cup debut in 1992 and played his final edition in 2011, when India lifted the trophy on home soil.

2. Kapil Dev - 4 World Cups

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain featured in four editions of the tournament. His World Cup journey began in 1979 and concluded in 1992.

3. Mohammad Azharuddin - 4 World Cups

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin also represented the country in four World Cups, making his debut in 1987 and his final appearance in 1999.

4. Javagal Srinath - 4 World Cups

One of India's finest fast bowlers, Javagal Srinath played in four ODI World Cups between 1992 and 2003, becoming a key figure in India's pace attack.

5. MS Dhoni - 4 World Cups

MS Dhoni featured in four World Cups, starting in 2007 and ending in 2019. He famously captained India to the 2011 World Cup title with a memorable match-winning knock in the final.

6. Virat Kohli - 4 World Cups

Virat Kohli has also played in four ODI World Cups, beginning in 2011 and most recently appearing in 2023. As an active player, he could add another World Cup to his tally.

7. Rohit Sharma - 3 World Cups

Rohit Sharma has represented India in three ODI World Cups so far, making his debut in 2015 before featuring in 2019 and 2023. With his international career still active, he remains in contention to extend that record in future editions.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar ODI World Cup ODI World Cup 2027 VIrat Kohli
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