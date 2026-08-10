Shami’s India Future In Doubt? Zaheer Khan Gives Clear Take On Situation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shami's exclusion continues despite Bumrah's injury from squad.

Uncapped pacer Auqib Nabi chosen over veteran Shami for Test.

Zaheer Khan advises Shami to keep playing and performing well.

Zaheer Khan On Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami's road back to the Indian team continues to look uncertain, with the veteran fast bowler repeatedly missing out on selection since the ICC Champions Trophy in early 2025. The latest development has only added to the questions surrounding Shami's international future. With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Test setup through injury, India opted to bring uncapped pacer Auqib Nabi into the squad rather than recall the experienced Shami.

The decision has inevitably raised questions about where Shami currently stands in the team's plans.

Zaheer Khan Opens Up On Shami’s Selection Battle

India fast bowling legend Zaheer Khan was asked about Shami's situation by journalist Vimal Kumar.

According to Zaheer, the most important thing for any player hoping to remain in contention is to continue playing and performing. However, he also acknowledged that a player's plans and those of the team management do not always align.

"It is your decision, the way you want to move forward. If you are playing matches and performing well, you remain available. I see things that way. The team's thinking is different,"

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Zaheer's comments underline the uncertainty that can arise when an experienced player remains active but is no longer a regular part of the selectors' plans.

Shami Told To Keep Doing What He Can Control

Shami has continued to feature in competitive cricket despite his prolonged absence from India's plans.

For Zaheer, remaining match-ready is perhaps the clearest step the fast bowler can take while waiting for another opportunity.

"The way the team is looking at things and what is going on in the scheme of things, sometimes you can analyse how you are thinking. But how can you contribute to that? As a player, you should do what Shami is doing. He is playing. As you said, he is playing matches. That is important,"

Shami's experience remains significant, but India's decision-making in recent selection meetings suggests that reputation alone may not be enough to force his way back into the squad.